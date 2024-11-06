PLDT Home uncaps 5G+ experience with newest home WiFi plan

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home ushers a new era of 5G technology in the country with the new PLDT Home WiFi 5G+, capable of delivering uncapped speeds of up to 1.5Gbps at the ground-breaking introductory price of only P1,495.

“PLDT Home has always been at the forefront of driving innovations in broadband technologies in the country. Backed by our robust network, our fixed wireless access (FWA) has the capability to deliver up to 1.5 Gbps. With an advanced device that connects to the 5G and 4G network, our PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ is changing the game in the wireless segment,” says Jeremiah de la Cruz, PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business Home Group.

PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ is leading the next wave of fixed wireless evolution for Filipinos. "As we continue to expand our network nationwide, our customers on 4G can already enjoy its benefits now and look forward to the 5G experience with our continuous 5G roll-out. With the continued demand for fixed wireless solutions in the country, our focus remains—to deliver reliable connectivity for our customers’ better digital experiences at home,” he adds.

Delivering gigabit speeds with 5G+

In today’s digital world, a strong internet connection is essential for work, school, and staying connected with loved ones. PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ features WiFi 6 technology that addresses these needs head-on, capable of speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

WiFi 6 offers dual band, built-in antenna and connects up to 15 devices at home, ensuring that everyone in the family can stay connected. This technology supports faster data transfer and higher bandwidth compared to earlier standards other internet providers still use.

This enhances speed, range, and performance, ensuring seamless 4K streaming, smooth online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls for remote work or online classes.

Offering flexible connectivity

PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ stands out for its affordability and flexibility. The reloadable prepaid model allows families to manage their internet expenses effectively, avoiding installation fees and giving them control over their usage—perfect for those on a budget.

Its plug-and-play setup is user-friendly, requiring no complex installation, and customers can easily top up their data with options like FamLoad All Access, Unlifam, and Magic Data. With load prices starting at just P99, families can tailor their WiFi access to fit their daily needs.

To kickstart the real 5G experience, PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ offers unlimited WiFi for 15 days without any speed cap, available upon successful registration of the SIM that comes with the device.

Widest network in Philippines

The PLDT Group’s continued investments in enhancing its integrated network and in innovating its products and services are aligned with the group’s commitment to democratize access to the latest technologies like 5G, enable 5G for all, and deliver leveled-up customer experience across the country.

This initiative contributes to the PLDT Group’s endeavors to narrow the digital divide, provide connectivity to all, and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) particularly SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure.

For more information on PLDT Home WiFi, visit PLDT Home WiFi 5G+.

Editor’s Note: This press release from PLDT is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.