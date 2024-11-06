^

Technology

PLDT Home uncaps 5G+ experience with newest home WiFi plan

Philstar.com
November 6, 2024 | 4:50pm
PLDT Home uncaps 5G+ experience with newest home WiFi plan
PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ stands out for its affordability and flexibility. The reloadable prepaid model allows families to manage their internet expenses effectively, avoiding installation fees and giving them control over their usage—perfect for those on a budget.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — PLDT Home ushers a new era of 5G technology in the country with the new PLDT Home WiFi 5G+, capable of delivering uncapped speeds of up to 1.5Gbps at the ground-breaking introductory price of only P1,495.

“PLDT Home has always been at the forefront of driving innovations in broadband technologies in the country. Backed by our robust network, our fixed wireless access (FWA) has the capability to deliver up to 1.5 Gbps. With an advanced device that connects to the 5G and 4G network, our PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ is changing the game in the wireless segment,” says Jeremiah de la Cruz, PLDT senior vice president and head of Consumer Business Home Group.

PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ is leading the next wave of fixed wireless evolution for Filipinos. "As we continue to expand our network nationwide, our customers on 4G can already enjoy its benefits now and look forward to the 5G experience with our continuous 5G roll-out. With the continued demand for fixed wireless solutions in the country, our focus remains—to deliver reliable connectivity for our customers’ better digital experiences at home,” he adds.

Delivering gigabit speeds with 5G+

In today’s digital world, a strong internet connection is essential for work, school, and staying connected with loved ones. PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ features WiFi 6 technology that addresses these needs head-on, capable of speeds of up to 1.5 Gbps.

WiFi 6 offers dual band, built-in antenna and connects up to 15 devices at home, ensuring that everyone in the family can stay connected. This technology supports faster data transfer and higher bandwidth compared to earlier standards other internet providers still use.

This enhances speed, range, and performance, ensuring seamless 4K streaming, smooth online gaming, and uninterrupted video calls for remote work or online classes.

Offering flexible connectivity

PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ stands out for its affordability and flexibility. The reloadable prepaid model allows families to manage their internet expenses effectively, avoiding installation fees and giving them control over their usage—perfect for those on a budget.

Its plug-and-play setup is user-friendly, requiring no complex installation, and customers can easily top up their data with options like FamLoad All Access, Unlifam, and Magic Data. With load prices starting at just P99, families can tailor their WiFi access to fit their daily needs.

To kickstart the real 5G experience, PLDT Home WiFi 5G+ offers unlimited WiFi for 15 days without any speed cap, available upon successful registration of the SIM that comes with the device.

Widest network in Philippines

The PLDT Group’s continued investments in enhancing its integrated network and in innovating its products and services are aligned with the group’s commitment to democratize access to the latest technologies like 5G, enable 5G for all, and deliver leveled-up customer experience across the country.

This initiative contributes to the PLDT Group’s endeavors to narrow the digital divide, provide connectivity to all, and achieve the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (UNSDGs) particularly SDG 9 – Industry, Innovation and Infrastructure. 

 

For more information on PLDT Home WiFi, visit PLDT Home WiFi 5G+.

Editor’s Note: This press release from PLDT is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

PLDT
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Calls vs online piracy regain traction
7 days ago

Calls vs online piracy regain traction

7 days ago
Stakeholders in the creative and intellectual property (IP) industry in the country are renewing their calls against piracy...
Technology
fbtw
COMMENTARY | Education organizations need robust cybersecurity measures
brandSpace
8 days ago

COMMENTARY | Education organizations need robust cybersecurity measures

By Jerry Jimenez Bongco | 8 days ago
Below are five top tips for all education organizations to follow in enhancing their day-to-day cybersecurity: 
Technology
fbtw
Google wins delay in opening Android app store to rivals
October 19, 2024 - 12:33pm

Google wins delay in opening Android app store to rivals

October 19, 2024 - 12:33pm
A US judge on Friday let Google delay opening Android-powered smartphones to rival app shops, suspending a November 1 deadline...
Technology
fbtw
TikTok, Facebook approve ads with US election disinformation, study says
October 18, 2024 - 9:06am

TikTok, Facebook approve ads with US election disinformation, study says

By Anuj Chopra | October 18, 2024 - 9:06am
TikTok and Facebook approved advertisements containing blatant US election falsehoods just weeks ahead of the vote, a watchdog...
Technology
fbtw
Most Filipino mobile phone users demand total data protection &mdash; survey
September 26, 2024 - 8:25pm

Most Filipino mobile phone users demand total data protection — survey

By Dominique Nicole Flores | September 26, 2024 - 8:25pm
About 97.5% of Filipino consumers seek total protection of their data in mobile applications after the country has seen a...
Technology
fbtw
Meta unveils 'Orion' glasses to one day rival smartphone
September 26, 2024 - 9:59am

Meta unveils 'Orion' glasses to one day rival smartphone

September 26, 2024 - 9:59am
Meta chief Mark Zuckerberg on Wednesday gave a peek at augmented reality eyewear he touted as the most advanced glasses in...
Technology
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with