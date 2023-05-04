Amazon Web Services 'bullish' on cloud adoption in Philippines

The logo of Amazon Web Services AWS is seen on the opening day of the Integrated Systems Europe (ISE) audiovisual and systems integration exhibition in Barcelona on January 31, 2023.

SINGAPORE — There is “continued” growth in the Philippines’ adoption of cloud solutions technology, with Amazon Web Services Inc. (AWS) staying “bullish” on the country as it expands its presence in Southeast Asia.

“We see continued [cloud technology] adoption [and] we see continued growth and skills within the Philippines,” Eric Conrad, company regional managing director for Southeast Asia, told a press conference on the sidelines of the AWS ASEAN Summit in Singapore on Thursday.

Related Stories Amazon unit boosts cloud network in Philippines

“So I’m very bullish about the Philippines,” he added.

The cloud computing division of Big Tech firm Amazon announced late last year its plan to launch a local zone in the Philippines, which is part of a bigger undertaking to establish 10 new local zones in the region.

The local zones are meant to help AWS customers reduce latency of critical workloads and drive productivity, among others. In the Philippines, AWS provides cloud services to companies like BDO Unibank, Globe, GCash and UnionBank.

The upcoming local zone in the country is a “reflection” of AWS’s optimism in the Philippines, Conrad said. The facility will complement AWS’s existing infrastructure in the Philippines, which include Amazon CloudFront and AWS Outposts.

“In the Philippines, we see continued acceleration in terms of the digitalization and the use of technology to drive sustainability, and good environmental practices,” he added.

Growth momentum

Zooming out, AWS has been beefing up its presence in Southeast Asia, where adoption of cloud solutions is growing.

“We’re really excited with the momentum that we’re seeing,” Conor McNamara, company managing director for Southeast Asia, said in his keynote address.

In Singapore, AWS has spent over $6.5 billion on infrastructure and jobs in the island state. One of AWS’s clients is Singapore-based superapp Grab, which has powered its mapping system with the help of AWS’s cloud technology.

“We estimate better ETAs, and all of it are powered by data,” Philipp Kandal, chief product officer at Grab, said during the opening session of the AWS Summit.

Meanwhile, AWS has also promised billions of dollars in investments in Indonesia, Malaysia and Thailand. Since 2017, the Amazon unit has trained over 1 million people across the region on cloud skills.

“We offer the most complete set of relational and purpose-built databases,” Laura Grit, VP/distinguished engineer at AWS, said during the summit.

“Our goal is for you to focus on innovation that matters for your business,” she added.

Editor's note: The trip to Singapore was hosted by Amazon Web Services to promote the AWS ASEAN Summit 2023. At no stage does the host organization have a say on the stories generated from the coverage, interviews conducted, publication date and story treatment. Content is produced solely by Philstar.com following editorial guidelines.