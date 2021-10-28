OneXafe immutable storage is key vs data loss

Arcserve offers a scale-out, immutable storage appliance that can be leveraged as a disk-based backup target for your “last-resort” and ever-growing backup data.

MANILA, Philippines — As data continues to grow rapidly, protecting against data loss—in the event of accidental data deletion, hardware or software failures, ransomware attacks or natural disasters—is critical for business continuity.

Backups help organizations recover data from such events. However, with backup and recovery windows shrinking and data capacities growing, disk-to-disk backup and recovery solutions are becoming essential to keeping up with demanding recovery point objectives (RPO).

IT administrators respond to emergency data restore requests, as they try to maintain the backup infrastructure to keep up with the demands. Organizations also look into disk-based immutable backup storage solutions.

As such, current solutions are often based on a scale-up architecture with limited scalability and performance. Once the scalability limits are reached, the only available options are to either add another standalone array with separate management or undergo an arduous task of a forklift upgrade and replace the existing array.

The consequences are many islands of backup data that are complex to manage and result in a significant increase in the cost of ownership. Typically these storage solutions are not immutable making them vulnerable to ransomware attacks.

Arcserve for backup targets

Arcserve offers an efficient, immutable storage infrastructure for backup and archival: OneXafe.

By leveraging OneXafe as the backup target for organizations, it can eliminate inefficiencies and bottlenecks associated with backup infrastructure environments.

OneXafe is a powerful, yet simple, integrated scale-out storage and backup appliance, coupled with OneSystem, a cloud-based management service.

The solution has been designed from ground up to fully utilize today’s advances in storage technologies to deliver a single infrastructure that integrates advanced features along with backup capabilities and brings management simplicity across multiple fronts.

Additionally, OneXafe is a purpose-built appliance with all enterprise-grade features built-in such as immutable snapshots, inline deduplication, encryption at rest and disaster recovery with WAN optimized replication. It is largely automated with no need for expertise to set up and operate.

The unique, scale-out appliance also consolidates backup and archival data in a single, simple-to-use storage infrastructure.

Here’s what Arcserve OneXafe can do for you, your data and your business:

1. Safeguard data with immutable storage

Recover file, folder or entire file share rapidly from immutable snapshots that cannot be encrypted or deleted by ransomware attack.



Clone or recover a multiple-TB file share within seconds.



Protect against a site failure with remote replication in four simple steps.

2. Scale backup data storage

Drive down the storage capacity requirements with built-in, fast, in-line deduplication of your backups. Efficient block-level deduplication can deliver up to 10x data reduction rates, depending on the type of data.



Scale-out storage capacity, one disk at a time. Add an additional OneXafe and have the aggregate capacity immediately available to accommodate your escalating backup and data growth—gone are the days of forklift upgrades.

3. Simplify the management of your backup infrastructure

Eliminate management complexity, as there is no RAID, LUNs or volumes to configure. Local ring-level replication protects against multiple disk or appliance failures.



Remove and replace failed disks (or appliances in a cluster) with no disruption to data services and no reconfiguration of storage.



Manage OneXafe backup appliances from any browser.



Experience a simplified and intuitive management workflow.

A reliable and fast recovery solution

When data gets lost, corrupted or damaged, the time required to restore and resume normal business operations is extremely critical. A reliable and fast recovery solution that does not depend on a time-consuming restore can be a good alternative.

OneXafe—with its integrated deduplication, immutable snapshots and ease of management—offers a cost-effective, secure and non-disruptive storage solution for your backup and unstructured data.

