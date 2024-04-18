Sprout Solutions brings back SaaScon PH ‘24, spotlights AI's rising influence

MANILA, Philippines — Human resource technology provider Sprout Solutions brought back SaaScon PH ‘24, showcasing the latest trends, technologies and strategies shaping the future of business-to-business (B2B) software as a service (SaaS).

More than 1,300 attendees gathered at the Marriott Grand Ballroom on Wednesday for the largest B2B SaaS event in the Philippines, a pivotal gathering for founders, industry leaders and investors looking to leverage the power of SaaS.

"SaaScon PH '24 is more than just a conference; it's a convergence of innovation, collaboration, and opportunity," said Patrick Gentry, chief executive officer (CEO) and co-founder of Sprout Solutions.

"Our event's dynamic mix of keynote sessions, panel discussions, and networking is tailor-made to empower attendees in the rapidly evolving world of B2B SaaS. Through insightful discussions and valuable connections, participants gain the tools and knowledge needed to drive business success and stay ahead of the curve."

Critical topics discussed were the the evolving role of artificial intelligence (AI) in 2024 and current global SaaS landscape, alongside topics on transformation and digital transformation.

AI and the question of job displacement

Gentry, speaking with members of the media on Wednesday, compared the current AI fears in terms of knowledge to what was experienced during the Industrial Revolution in terms of physical processes.

"Back then, all of a sudden there was one machine that could do the work of a thousand people. And everybody was thinking, 'Nobody's going to have a job now because the machines are gonna do everything,'" the founder and CEO explained.

"But people didn't lose their jobs all of a sudden. Their jobs evolved over a period of time. And I think you'll see the same thing happen in the coming years as AI has this bigger and bigger impact. People's jobs will change more and more, but we won't see like massive lay-offs like that."

Sprout Solutions is known for offering the first AI-powered operating system for businesses in the Philippines automating and simplifying processes like payroll, recruitment, etc. They also utilize company chat bots to answer basic employee questions like handbook queries or remaining leave credits — leaving HR professionals with more time to deal with strategic backlogs.

A live poll during SaaScon PH ‘24 showed that more than half of attendees were most excited about "how recent AI/Gen AI capabilities could automate repetitive processes."

With 2024's attendees surpassing last year's 900, Sprout Solutions Vice President for Growth Renzo Belardo said that companies are now competing to integrate AI into their operations.

Impact '24 cohorts

One of the highly anticipated events at SaaScon PH '24 is Impact '24, featuring the Philippines B2B SaaS Challenge. This challenge involves a call for pitches from five selected early-stage startups, supported by Sprout Solutions, to develop, launch and strategize growth for their solutions through a 10-week intensive program

This year's cohort includes POLKA.PH, Get Hired, Hati Health, IMPAK and Bonanza! — a select group of enterprises said to have demonstrated "exceptional potential" to address key challenges faced by businesses across various industries.

"We are thrilled to welcome the new cohort of Impact ‘24 participants and witness the innovative solutions they bring to the table as they represent the ideals of B2B SaaS innovation in the Philippines," said Gian Dela Rama, Chief Product Officer of Sprout Solutions & Head of Sprout AI Labs.

"We hope to continue growing our cohort as we believe that strategic partnerships are the foundation of a thriving startup community."

The SaaScon PH ‘24 is presented by Sprout Solution and Wavemaker, sponsored by AWS, Globe Business and Google Cloud. The event is also co-sponsored by Infobip, Agenix Digital, Aspire, KMC, Cypher Learning, Hive Health, Netbank, Disprz, Mynavi Corp., Payoneer, and Crayon, several prominent venture capital investors, and some of the country's leading media outlets.