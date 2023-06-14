^

Science and Environment

IPO prospect REDC bags clearance to develop Quezon wind farm

Philstar.com
June 14, 2023 | 2:43pm
IPO prospect REDC bags clearance to develop Quezon wind farm
In a statement on Wednesday, REDC indicated that this move will cover two wind energy service contracts. The wind farms will be facing the Pacific Ocean, which will allow greater energy production owing to sea breeze.
Lee Celano / AFP

MANILA, Philippines — Repower Energy Development Corp. (REDC) obtained the Department of Energy’s clearance to develop a 200-megawatt wind farm in Quezon. 

In a statement on Wednesday, REDC indicated that this move will cover two wind energy service contracts. The wind farms will be facing the Pacific Ocean, which will allow greater energy production owing to sea breeze.

“Our wind farms will be built within the vicinity of our hydropower plants. This will allow us to maximize synergies in our operations and logistics, and tap into the transmission lines, switchyard, access roads and other infrastructure developments we own and are already built,” said Eric Peter Y. Roxas, president and CEO of REDC. 

The Pure Energy Holdings Corp. subsidiary noted the projects will be the Silang Maragondon Wind Farm (2,592 hectares) and the Pandan Labayat Wind Farm (2,025 ha). 

REDC said the proposed grid connection will be the existing Biga switchyard station, which is already connected to the National Grid Corporation of the Philippines. As it is, REDC already uses this for its three run-of-river hydropower plants in the area. 

That said, the Philippine Stock Exchange already approved REDC’s application for initial public offering back in May. REDC will be offering 200 million primary common shares, with an overallotment option of up to 30 million secondary shares. 

The shares will be sold in its market debut at P5 apiece.

Proceeds from the IPO will be used to fund the equity portion of its Pulanai and Piapi mini hydroelectric power plants and the acquisition of renewable energy projects. — Ramon Royandoyan

IPO

PHILIPPINE STOCK EXCHANGE

REPOWER ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Report calls on San Miguel to abandon coal projects
23 hours ago

Report calls on San Miguel to abandon coal projects

23 hours ago
The sustainability think tank noted that 87% of this total capacity comes from fossil fuels, which include 2,919 MW from coal...
Science and Environment
fbtw
World Bank suggests carbon tax as part of Philippines' decarbonization efforts
5 days ago

World Bank suggests carbon tax as part of Philippines' decarbonization efforts

By Nyah Genelle De Leon | 5 days ago
The World Bank has recommended that the Philippines adopt carbon pricing measures to accelerate its decarbonization efforts...
Science and Environment
fbtw
DMCI Power to build wind power plant on Semirara Island
9 days ago

DMCI Power to build wind power plant on Semirara Island

9 days ago
DMCI Power Corp. announced Monday it would build a wind power plant in Semirara Island.
Science and Environment
fbtw
Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology
13 days ago

Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology

13 days ago
Repower Energy Development Corp. is set to become the first energy developer in the Philippines to have seawater pumped storage...
Science and Environment
fbtw
Government urged to make Philippines&rsquo; power infra &lsquo;climate-proof&rsquo;
May 22, 2023 - 2:16pm

Government urged to make Philippines’ power infra ‘climate-proof’

May 22, 2023 - 2:16pm
The PIDS studies stressed that huge investments are required to fix the causes of power interruptions in the country.
Science and Environment
fbtw
How regenerative agriculture is helping build resilience of Filipino coffee farmers
Sponsored
February 6, 2023 - 1:40pm

How regenerative agriculture is helping build resilience of Filipino coffee farmers

By Euden Valdez | February 6, 2023 - 1:40pm
More Filipino coffee farmers can reap the benefits of regenerative agriculture.
Science and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with