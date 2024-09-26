DOE, PPA commitment signals strong support for offshore wind industry in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Energy (DOE) and the Philippine Ports Authority (PPA) jointly announced the repurposing of three strategic ports to support the country’s growing offshore wind industry.

This commitment strongly signals to the international offshore wind industry that the administration of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. is dedicated to harnessing the Philippines’ abundant offshore wind resource to enhance energy resilience and drive economic development.

BuhaWind Energy Philippines—the joint venture between Copenhagen Energy and PetroGreen Energy Corporation—applauds the announcement and acknowledges the commitment from the Philippine government.

Among the three ports, Currimao Port in Ilocos Norte will play an essential role in the construction and operation of the 2,000 MW BuhaWind offshore wind farm in Northern Luzon.

This project is among the most advanced offshore wind developments in the Philippines to date and will contribute to substantial direct and indirect jobs in the region, estimated at 24,000 over a two-year construction phase and 30-year operational period.

Additionally, BuhaWind is developing two other projects with expected capacity each of 1,000MW in Northern Mindoro and East Panay. The second priority port—Sta. Clara in Batangas—can serve BuhaWind’s Northern Mindoro project, contributing 1,000 MW of green electricity to the region.

Jasmin Bejdic, CEO of Copenhagen Energy, commented: “Over the last four years, CE and our partners from PetroGreen, have been engaged in a constructive dialogue with the representatives from the DOE and the PPA, and we applaud them for this important step in advancing offshore wind in the Philippines. Commitment on the selection and repurposing of the three ports is part of a series of recent positive developments, such as the announcement on the upcoming offshore wind Green Energy Auction expected in Q2 2025 and the NGCP’s grid extension plans.”

Francisco Delfin Jr., president and CEO of PetroGreen Energy Corporation, added: “Repurposing these ports is a game-changer for the Philippine offshore wind industry. The Currimao Port’s involvement in the BuhaWind project is crucial for establishing the Philippines as a significant player in the regional and global offshore wind market.”

BuhaWind Energy Philippines is committed to advancing its three offshore wind projects in the Philippines and appreciates the commitment and ongoing support from the government and local stakeholders. These developments are vital for establishing a local offshore wind industry and contributing to the nation’s energy security.

