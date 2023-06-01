^

Science and Environment

Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology

Philstar.com
June 1, 2023 | 3:46pm
Coming to the Philippines: Seawater pumped energy storage technology

MANILA, Philippines — Repower Energy Development Corp. is set to become the first energy developer in the Philippines to have seawater pumped storage projects in its portfolio after signing a deal with an Austria-based turbine technology provider.

In a statement, Repower, a unit of Pure Energy Holdings Corp., said the deal with Gugler Water Turbines GMBH would allow it to develop seawater pumped storage projects at several designated sites in the archipelago.

The Philippine government wants to increase the renewables share in the power generation mix to 35% by 2030.

Conventional pumped hydro storage has been proven to work for countries that are aiming to transition to clean power. But the use of seawater for storing energy is seen as a better option in integrating renewable energy into the grid system and ensuring stable power supply during peak periods.

In Asia, Gugler is the technology partner of Korea Midland Power Co. — which operates the Shinseocheon Seawater Hydropower Plant based in South Korea.

“We are looking to replicate Gugler’s success in a similar venture it has in South Korea,” Eric Peter Roxas, company president and CEO, said.

Repower’s first project will be a 320MW seawater-pumped storage facility in the Luzon region. The elevation of this project will be around 300 meters above sea level, and the lower reservoir will utilize the coastline for unlimited seawater intake.

Repower has identified an area in Luzon for the development of this project. The company said it is currently securing the necessary endorsements from the LGU and indigenous communities so that the development of a pilot 50 MW facility can push through.

Repower is planning to go public this year to fund parts of the equity of its 19.5 Megawatt hydropower projects and acquire more renewable energy projects.

REPOWER ENERGY DEVELOPMENT CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
Government urged to make Philippines&rsquo; power infra &lsquo;climate-proof&rsquo;
10 days ago

Government urged to make Philippines’ power infra ‘climate-proof’

10 days ago
The PIDS studies stressed that huge investments are required to fix the causes of power interruptions in the country.
Science and Environment
fbtw
How regenerative agriculture is helping build resilience of Filipino coffee farmers
Sponsored
February 6, 2023 - 1:40pm

How regenerative agriculture is helping build resilience of Filipino coffee farmers

By Euden Valdez | February 6, 2023 - 1:40pm
More Filipino coffee farmers can reap the benefits of regenerative agriculture.
Science and Environment
fbtw
Sustainability, decarbonization take center stage at Hong Kong&rsquo;s Asian Financial Forum
January 16, 2023 - 10:57am

Sustainability, decarbonization take center stage at Hong Kong’s Asian Financial Forum

By Euden Valdez | January 16, 2023 - 10:57am
We now stand on the precipice of a period great change. One that will have a profound implication on our planet, economies...
Science and Environment
fbtw
SpaceX postpones mission to put Japanese lander on Moon
November 30, 2022 - 2:10pm

SpaceX postpones mission to put Japanese lander on Moon

November 30, 2022 - 2:10pm
SpaceX on Wednesday postponed by one day a mission to launch the first private -- and Japanese -- lander to the Moon.
Science and Environment
fbtw
NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit &mdash; officials
November 26, 2022 - 9:13am

NASA Orion spacecraft enters lunar orbit — officials

November 26, 2022 - 9:13am
NASA's Orion spacecraft was placed in lunar orbit Friday, officials said, as the much-delayed Moon mission proceeded suc...
Science and Environment
fbtw
NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch
November 16, 2022 - 8:34am

NASA returning to the Moon with mega rocket launch

By Lucie Aubourg | November 16, 2022 - 8:34am
Third time's the charm?
Science and Environment
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with