SC upholds Romero's 131-hectare Mandaue reclamation project

MANILA, Philippines — In a landmark decision, the Supreme Court (SC) has upheld the legality and enforceability of the Joint Venture Agreement (JVA) between former Rep. Michael “Mikee” Romero’s GlobalCity Mandaue Corporation (GMC) and the City Government of Mandaue — clearing the way for the long-delayed 131-hectare reclamation and urban development project in Cebu.

The ruling affirms earlier decisions by the Pasig Regional Trial Court (RTC) and the Court of Appeals (CA), which directed both parties to implement the Contractual Joint Venture Agreement (CJVA) signed on January 7, 2014, in good faith and in accordance with its terms.

The GlobalCity Mandaue Project, one of the most ambitious reclamation initiatives in the Visayas, aims to transform a 131-hectare portion of the Mactan Channel — near the Marcelo Fernan Bridge and along the coastlines of Barangays Paknaan and Umapad — into a dynamic mixed-use estate. The planned development includes commercial centers, residential communities, industrial zones, and tourism facilities designed to boost regional growth and generate significant economic activity.

Originally executed by the City of Mandaue and Sultan 900 Inc. — Romero’s business group — the agreement was later implemented by GMC. The project began mobilization in 2016 with the deployment of equipment and personnel. However, progress was halted due to the City Government’s failure to obtain key environmental and regulatory permits, triggering a legal battle that spanned nearly a decade.

Romero’s camp sees the SC decision is seen as a decisive victory for public-private partnerships and infrastructure-led development. They said it reinforces the binding nature of the CJVA and compels both parties to fulfill their respective obligations without further delay.

GMC legal counsel Atty. Hans Santos lauded the ruling.

“We welcome the Supreme Court’s affirmation of our agreement. GMC is ready to resume work with the City Government of Mandaue and relevant agencies to bring this transformative project to life,” he said.

“This decision clears the path for sustainable urban growth, job creation, and enhanced economic competitiveness — not just for Mandaue City, but for the entire Central Visayas region. We are committed to delivering a world-class development that uplifts communities and drives national progress.”