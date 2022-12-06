How to make the most of your full tank: 2023 fuel efficiency tips

If there is one thing we must add to our New Year resolutions, it should be fuel efficiency. How can we move around using very little fuel possible to enjoy the hard-earned fruits of our labor?

MANILA, Philippines — As we herald 2023, we hope for more exciting and smoother journeys, whether on our own for personal goals, or together with people who matter the most.

In this regard, mobility is an important aspect that will bring us to our many destinations. However, with the volatility of global oil markets, we can still expect increases in fuel prices this coming 2023.

Here are some ways to make the most out of one full tank.

1. Plan your trips

Knowing that the traffic situation in the metro can turn from bad to worse in a short period of time, combine errands as much as possible. For example, if you’re going to office on Wednesday, set meeting with friends over coffee after work hours.

Also, drive outside the known rush hours as it will help you move around quicker.

2. Remove excess baggage

When you’re traveling, bring only what is essential. Additional load inside (or even outside) the vehicle would only serve as drag for the vehicle—especially on small body types.

3. Ensure car’s health

Fuel efficiency is affected when a vehicle is not running on its tiptop condition. Even something as simple as a wrong tire pressure can lower your mileage.

4. Get quality fuels

Keeping engines free from dirt by using only top-rated products like Caltex with Techron, is another sure way to make the most of your fuel and be unstoppable.

