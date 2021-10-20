



































































 




   

   









Motoring

                        
GAC Motor Philippines launches new flagship SUV with more tech, safety features

                        

                        
October 20, 2021 | 2:18pm
                        

                        


                        
                        
GAC Motor Philippines launches new flagship SUV with more tech, safety features
Its dimensions have remained the same, but the 2022 GS8 is now equipped with new exterior upgrades such as larger intake vents with chrome trim on the front bumper, a new front skid plate in a silver finish to enhance its muscular look.
MANILA, Philippines  After launching the GS8 in 2018, GAC Motor Philippines is releasing the refreshed model of its flagship SUV, now more robust-looking and loaded with technological and safety features.



Its dimensions have remained the same, but the 2022 GS8 is now equipped with new exterior upgrades such as larger intake vents with chrome trim on the front bumper, a new front skid plate in a silver finish to enhance its muscular look.



The rear also has a silver finished skid plate to emphasize its back, even more, further supplementing its mid-sized SUV image.



The 2022 GAC GS8’s dashboard is still adorned with a piano black finish, accentuated with a wooden trim underneath.



It features a 10-inch LED display with Apple Carplay connectivity, a Harman Kardon 6-speaker system, a multi-functional and heated steering wheel with audio and cruise control. It is also now equipped with a wireless charger that works with any phone with a wireless charging feature.






For the 2022 year model, the GS8’s seats are wrapped in Alcantara leather seats. The front has heated and ventilated seats with adjustable lumbar support and memory function, while the second-row seats have lumbar support to make long trips more comfortable.



The GS8’s second row has a separate air-condition controller with a 5-volt USB port and an electric outlet beneath to give the occupants other options to recharge their devices.



Apart from that, the refreshed GS8 also has 10 cup holders, LED ambient lights, a panoramic sunroof and an ion-filtered air conditioning system. The third-row seats can be folded flat so you may place all your cargoes conveniently. It also has hook holders that you may use to secure all your luggage.



The 2022 GAC GS8 is still powered by a Euro 5-compliant 2.0-liter turbocharged engine mated to an Aisin 6-speed intelligent all-wheel-drive gearbox that is capable of producing an output of 199 horsepower at 5,200 rpm and 320 Nm of torque between 1,750 rpm to 4,000rpm. The GS8 has a fuel capacity of 66 liters.



Safety features



For occupants’ safety, the 2022 GS8 is equipped with 10 airbags, an anti-lock braking system (ABS) with electronic brakeforce distribution (EBD), a traction control system (TCS), a 360-degree camera, parking sensors, electronic parking brake, three-point seatbelts with alarm, ISOFIX child seat anchors, brake hold assist, engine immobilizer with anti-theft alarm and window jam protection, fingerprint sensor door lock, anti-glare rearview mirror, tire pressure monitoring system and power tailgate with motion sensor.



It also comes with a remote keyless system that performs the functions of a standard key without physical contact with the car.






It includes a remote keyless ignition system, remote window and sunroof controller. Its sensor-lock feature activates when the driver or key holder is at least 3 meters away from the car, while the unlock sensor activates when the driver is at least one meter away from the vehicle.



The refreshed GS8 also has a fingerprint sensor door lock that can only be accessed by the key holder.



The GS8 is built on a high-strength, steel-safe chassis that does a great job in eliminating vehicle vibration and protecting the occupants of the vehicle from an intense collision impact. For better stability at high speeds, the GS8 is equipped with Bosch’s latest ESP 9.3 that corrects oversteering at sudden cornering and sudden lane change. It also has a 14-in-1 active safety system that provides uphill and downhill assistance.



The 2022 GAC GS8 is now available in three variants with the following SRPs:



    
	
  • 2022 GS8 2.0 6AT 4x2 Sports - P2,088,000
    • 
	
  • 2022 GS8 2.0 6AT 4x4 GL - P2,288,000
For more information, visit the website at https://gacmotorph.com/.


                        


                        




                        

                           

                        


                        

                           





                        


                        

