Flex your summer! 4 must-do activities to make this sunny season your best yet

Don’t know what to do, where to go and how to start? Here’s a quick guide for a flex-worthy summer.

MANILA, Philippines — Summer's here, blazing hot, in all its glory, and it seems everyone's feeling the heat. Your social media feed is proof, filled with envy-worthy photos of friends and celebrities living it up under the sun.

But no need to feel FOMO. Whether you're the kind of person seeking refuge indoors or eager to explore and travel, there are so many ways you can step it up and make it your best summer yet!

1. Learn new hobbies

Summer offers a great opportunity to explore new hobbies like cooking/baking or playing an instrument if you’re a homebody, or camping or photography if you’re an adventure junkie.

Take some time to search online for tutorials and resources to help you get started on your hobby journey.

Tip: Apart from resources, you can also join online communities with people who share your interests can also be a great way to connect, share ideas and find inspiration.

2. Go on a road trip

Whether you're cruising along highways, winding through mountain passes, or discovering charming small towns, hitting the open road with friends is always a memorable experience.

Plus, it's the perfect opportunity to share stories, sing along to your favorite tunes, and create lasting memories together.

Tip: Stay connected throughout your journey to enhance your road trip experience. Having reliable connectivity is essential for navigation purposes and ensures you can enjoy your favorite soundtracks for impromptu karaoke sessions along the way.

3. Get creative and make content

Unleash your creativity this summer by sharing content that embodies your style and passions.

From exploring trendy dining spots, creating refreshing summer recipes, or offering style advice for the season, summer’s a great time for creating captivating and inspiring content.

Share your adventures and discoveries with the world through Instagram, YouTube, or TikTok as there's no shortage of opportunities to inspire and entertain others with your creative content.

Tip: To ensure your content stands out, focus on authenticity and storytelling. Go live and share real-time personal anecdotes, behind-the-scenes moments, and genuine experiences to make your audience feel connected to your content.

4. Schedule virtual hangouts

Can’t stand the heat outside? Worry not!

For those who prefer indoor activities, summer is the perfect time to connect with friends and family through weekly group calls. Plan virtual game nights, watch party marathons, or simply have long phone calls to spill the latest tea.

Tip: Keep memorabilia from your virtual hangouts! Take screenshots or a snippet and post it on social media so you have something to look back on one day.

Stay flexible with DITO

Whether your plans involve spontaneous adventures, last-minute changes or unexpected opportunities, embracing flexibility lets you make the most of every moment.

Remember, summer is all about spontaneity and embracing new experiences. That's why DITO offers affordable and flexible postpaid plans that adapt to your lifestyle to let you flex and go all out with your best moments.

To let you flex more this summer, DITO has recently launched mobile postpaid products that fit whatever budget and lifestyle.

DITO FLEXPlan 388 (SIM-only)

It’s the lowest postpaid plan in the market!

New FLEXPlan 388 subscribers can enjoy 50GB of data (25GB 5G and 25GB 4G), unli calls and texts, and a bonus 12-month Prime Video subscription—with no lock-in period!



UNLI 5G data for all DITO SIM-Only FLEXPlans

All SIM-Only plans now include unlimited 5G data (for the first 12 months), letting anyone stay 5G-connected 24/7. Plus, all SIM-Only plans include unli all-net calls and text.



Up to 100% cashback with DITO Handset FLEXPlans

Customers can now access a variety of mobile devices through DITO Handset FLEXPlans via select Rulls stores nationwide offering up to 100% monthly cashback.

These plans provide significant savings, empowering customers to spend on what they love. DITO's updated handset plans feature generous data allocations, including options like FLEXPlan 588, 888, 1288, and 1688, with corresponding 5G data bonuses.

All plans come with a 24-month contract, unli calls and texts, a 12-month Prime Video subscription, and DITO Rewards points.

For all your data needs, from streaming your favorite summer tunes to staying connected on social media, and even if you need a new phone for content creation, DITO has a plan that fits your needs.

This summer, stay flexible and flex more with DITO!

For more information, visit https://dito.ph/postpaid.

