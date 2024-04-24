^

Former senator Rene Saguisag dies

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
April 24, 2024 | 9:07am
Former senator Rene Saguisag dies
This Oct. 3, 2011 photo shows, former Sen. Rene Saguisag gracing the flag ceremony at the Senate of the Philippines.
Senate PRIB / Puti Calvelo

MANILA, Philippines — Former senator and human rights lawyer Rene Saguisag passed away on Wednesday. 

His death has been confirmed by his family through their Facebook posts. No cause of death was disclosed.

“As we mourn his loss, we take solace in the enduring impact of his legacy. Rene Saguisag was a dedicated public servant, and his tireless endeavors as a human rights advocate, senator, and writer stand as a testament to his unwavering commitment to justice, truth, and democracy,” the family's statement, posted by former senator’s son, Rebo Saguisag, read.

"For him, expertise in law was a means to serve the poor and disenfranchised, and he provided free legal aid to those in need. We are grateful that, in his final months, he was able to spend time with relatives, friends, and countless supporters. He passed away knowing that he was much loved and respected," they added.

Saguisag was one of the opposition figures during the Martial Law working as a human rights lawyer.

In some interviews with the press, he mentioned joining the Free Legal Assistance Group after being imprisoned without charge.

Following the EDSA Revolution in 1986, he then became the spokesperson of former President Corazon Aquino.

He was later elected to the Senate in 1987. He served as the chairman of the Senate Committee on Ethics and Privilege and Ad hoc Committee on the Bataan Nuclear power plant.

According to the Senate website, Saguisag attended all the 415 sessions of the Senate. 

Meanwhile, the Saguisag family called for privacy as they mourn the death of their partriarch. They have yet to announce details of the former senator's wake and burial.

"We will soon announce details of the service honoring his life, and we look forward to the opportunity to gather and pay tribute to a life lived with integrity and purpose. Papa/Lolo has passed on, but his spirit will continue to inspire us to strive for a more just world," the Saguisag kin said.

