MultiSys launches online store builder Multistore for MSMEs, entrepreneurs

With Multistore, entrepreneurs can build their own online store in minutes and have everything they need to run a business in one platform.

MANILA, Philippines — Recognizing the continuing challenge of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in digitalizing their businesses amid the pandemic, leading software solutions company Multisys Technologies Corporation introduces an online store builder called Multistore, which entrepreneurs can use to start their own digital journey.

Multistore is an end-to-end online store for food and beverages, retail, groceries and market, and other services with door-to-door delivery and e-payment features.

It is a product of integrating three MultiSys flagship platforms, namely Deliverybox, which supports pick-up, delivery and scheduled delivery services; Paybox, which enables cash-on-delivery, e-wallets and bank payments; and Storebox, which allows for marketplace and digital store management.

Multistore equips MSMEs, restaurateurs, suppliers of commercial and raw goods, and even large-scale enterprises to have their own online store, as well as run and oversee their business operations, anytime and anywhere, in one web portal—from product management to delivery and logistics services, content management and marketing, customer support, procurement management and inventory tracking, to name a few.

Photo Release Customize your own website with Multistore

Apart from presenting a dynamic and all-around online retailing and eCommerce marketplace, Multistore also provides comprehensive forecasting metrics, live data trends, comparative reports, notifications and order tracking, collection and analytics dashboard in customizable timelines.

These help entrepreneurs keep track of their company performance so that they are empowered to make timely and effective business decisions.

Various payment options, including credit/debit, online banking, e-wallets, and cash payment options, as well as flexible shipping options of leading logistics providers and delivery channels, are also in the platform for quality customer experience and convenience.

Entrepreneurs can easily utilize all these features by visiting and onboarding with http://www.multistore.ph/.

Photo Release Multistore’s content management dashboard with tools to design and customize online stores

“Today, business resiliency translates to being able to adopt and maximize available technologies to continue operations. We have developed Multistore so that entrepreneurs, especially those who feel financially and conceptually overwhelmed by technologies, are equipped and empowered to tap new markets in the digital realm, and run their business and reach their customers in one comprehensive, seamless platform," MultiSys CEO and founder David Almirol shares.

Multistore will be a key component of PLDT Enterprise’s BEYOND FIBER offering as one of its newest Curated Digital Solutions to enable MSME growth through a comprehensive e-commerce platform.