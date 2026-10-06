^

Headlines

Youth groups ask SC to block law postponing barangay, SK polls to 2028

Ian Laqui - Philstar.com
October 6, 2026 | 11:03am
Youth groups ask SC to block law postponing barangay, SK polls to 2028
The logo of the Supreme Court at the Supreme Court Building in Manila.
Philstar.com / Ian Laqui

MANILA, Philippines — Youth groups challenged before the Supreme Court on Monday, October 5, the law that postponed the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE).

This is the second petition filed assailing the said law, which postponed the BSKE elections that were supposed to be held on November 2.

The petitioners are seeking a Petition for Certiorari, Prohibition, and Mandamus, along with an extremely urgent prayer for a Temporary Restraining Order and/or Writ of Preliminary Mandatory Injunction to halt the law's implementation.

In their petition, the youth leaders strongly criticized the 20th Congress for repeatedly altering election schedules and terms. They pointed out that the legislature recently lengthened the term of barangay officials from three years to four years, and has now pushed it further to five years under the law.

“A very recent postponement of the Barangay and Sangguniang Kabataan Elections (BSKE) through a ‘term-setting law’ was already ONE TOO MANY. ANOTHER, SUCCESSIVE resetting exposes the danger of allowing legislative form to prevail over constitutional limitations. It is a CIRCUMVENTION, IN BROAD DAYLIGHT, of the very five-point guidelines laid down by this Honorable Court in Macalintal,” the group’s petition read.

The respondents named in the petition are the Office of the President, Commission on Elections, House of Representatives, and the Senate of the Philippines.

The first petition was filed by election law expert Romulo Macalintal on September 28.

Macalintal argued that the law infringes on the electorate's right of suffrage under the guise of "fixing" the term of barangay officials at five years.

The last BSKE was held on Oct. 30, 2023, while the next elections were originally scheduled for December 2025.

Congress later moved the polls to November 2026 through Republic Act 12232, which also adjusted the term of office to four years.

Republic Act 12326, signed by President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. on September 24, meanwhile, postpones the elections by another two years to November 2028.

BARANGAY

BSKE

COMELEC

ELECTIONS

PETITION

SANGGUNIANG KABATAAN

SUPREME COURT
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

VP on Trillanes claims: Same exhausted lies

By Bella Cariaso | 2 days ago
Former senator Antonio Trillanes IV “has been peddling exhausted lies since 2016,” Vice President Sara Duterte...
Headlines
fbtw
Jinggoy&rsquo;s Senate office stripped before turnover

Jinggoy’s Senate office stripped before turnover

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Sen. Vicente Sotto III was supposed to move this week into the office of the Senate president pro tempore, which was occupied...
Headlines
fbtw
&lsquo;AMLC disclosure a dangerous precedent&rsquo;

‘AMLC disclosure a dangerous precedent’

By Bella Cariaso | 11 hours ago
Allowing the testimony of Anti-Money Laundering Council executive director Ronel Buenaventura in Vice President Sara Duterte’s...
Headlines
fbtw
AMLC exec bares P4.4 billion VP, spouse transactions

AMLC exec bares P4.4 billion VP, spouse transactions

By Delon Porcalla | 11 hours ago
Spouses Vice President Sara Duterte and Manases Carpio had a total of P4.4 billion in “covered and suspicious bank transactions”...
Headlines
fbtw

Chiz calls for civility in impeach proceedings

By Marc Jayson Cayabyab | 11 hours ago
Senate impeachment court presiding officer Francis Escudero urged the public and concerned parties to let “civility” prevail over hotheads as Vice President Sara Duterte’s impeachment trial entered...
Headlines
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Marcos accepts resignation of Marina chief

Marcos accepts resignation of Marina chief

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos accepted yesterday the resignation of Maritime Industry Authority administrator Sonia Malaluan, who...
Headlines
fbtw
Marcos vows better benefits, career growth for teachers

Marcos vows better benefits, career growth for teachers

By Helen Flores | 11 hours ago
President Marcos vowed yesterday to further improve the benefits and career opportunities of Filipino teachers.
Headlines
fbtw
PCG: China disrupts law enforcement vs dynamite fishing
play

PCG: China disrupts law enforcement vs dynamite fishing

By Andrew Ronquillo | 11 hours ago
Chinese coast guard ships disrupted a Philippine law enforcement operation against suspected dynamite fishing near Pag-asa...
Headlines
fbtw
Velasco couple a no-show at NBI probe

Velasco couple a no-show at NBI probe

By Mark Ernest Villeza | 11 hours ago
Former House speaker Lord Allan Velasco and his wife Rowena did not appear before the National Bureau of Investigation yesterday,...
Headlines
fbtw
49 minors rounded up for cyber threats &ndash; PNP

49 minors rounded up for cyber threats – PNP

By Emmanuel Tupas | 11 hours ago
Forty-nine minors have been rounded up in the past months for instigating cyber threats that disrupted school classes.
Headlines
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with