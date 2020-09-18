Transfast partners with PERA HUB to expand remittance payout network in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Transfast, a Mastercard company and a leading cross-border payments service provider, announced the partnership with PERA HUB, one of the most reputed financial service providers in the Philippines, to enable people around the world to send money to the Philippines with greater ease and certainty.

This partnership further strengthens Transfast’s network in the Philippines, as it now offers over 23,000 payout locations nationwide. It also provides Filipinos an option to receive money from any of PERA HUB’s 600+ participating locations across the country.

“Transfast is fully committed to offering competitive pricing, fast transfer of funds, and personalized customer engagement,” said Samir Vidhate, SVP and MD at Transfast.

“With this strategic partnership with PERA HUB, Transfast can enable a better, more reliable and accessible way for people to receive money in the Philippines, and ensure the seamless movement of money across the globe,” Vidhate added.

For his part, Ian Ocampo, president at PETNET, said, “We are delighted to be a partner of choice of one of the fastest growing remittance brands in the Philippines, Transfast.”

PETNET has been moving money for Filipinos for over 22 years. With over 3,000 locations nationwide, PETNET’s retail brand, PERA HUB, provides its customers with a comprehensive scope of reliable financial services in one location.

PERA HUB is geared towards providing complementary products, cash, and payment-related solutions to its growing market.

“We look forward to opening our doors to new customers and extending this cash pick up service to our entire network. With a reputable remittance player such as Transfast, we are expanding our remittance services by truly becoming a ‘pera hub’ the communities that we serve,” Ocampo ended.