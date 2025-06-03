SM Supermalls empowers MSMEsâ€™ future through inclusive resilience

SM Supermalls empowers MSMEs’ future through inclusive resilience

Micro, small and medium enterprise (MSME) tenants and Department of Trade and Industry (DTI)-supported entrepreneurs gear up for resilience through SM Supermalls’ nationwide Business Continuity Plan workshops.

MANILA, Philippines — For SM Supermalls, resilience remains an essential pillar in its pursuit of sustainability. Without safe, secure and prepared communities, the vision of sustainable development becomes difficult to achieve.

This is why the company believes that promoting resilience is not only a matter of operational readiness but a responsibility to the communities and businesses that form the backbone of the economy.

At the heart of this commitment are micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs). These businesses are often the most vulnerable to disruptions brought about by natural and man-made hazards. Yet, they represent a critical force in the national economy—generating jobs, driving local commerce and sustaining livelihoods.

Recognizing their importance, SM Supermalls has made it a priority to help cultivate an MSME sector that is resilient.

Across its network, close to 70% of SM Supermalls’ tenants are currently MSMEs. These businesses operate under unique lessee contracts that acknowledge their specific needs and challenges. To support them, SM not only provides space but also promotes an environment that values preparedness and long-term continuity.

SM Supermalls champions resilience as a shared responsibility, empowering communities and MSME tenants nationwide.

SM Supermalls’ most notable resilience initiative for its MSME tenants is a dedicated Business Continuity Planning (BCP) program launched in 2024. This capacity-building initiative enables businesses to develop tailored Business Continuity Plans and implement adaptive measures to reduce the impact of disruptions.

SM’s tenants are each provided with free access to 5GB of remote digital storage where they can securely store critical business documents such as their BCPs, permits, registrations and insurance policies, among others. In the event of a disaster, access to these documents becomes seamless, allowing faster processing of insurance claims and a quicker return to operations.

To further scale its impact, SM Supermalls established a public-private partnership with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI), formalized through a Memorandum of Agreement in 2024. Together with ARISE Philippines, a United Nations Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR)-affiliated private sector alliance for disaster resilience, the partnership aims to ensure that 6,000 MSMEs have robust BCPs by the end of 2027.

Beyond providing retail spaces, SM Supermalls promotes MSME resilience through emergency drills and dedicated Business Continuity Planning (BCP) initiatives.

This collaboration is led by DTI Regional Operations Group Undersecretary Blesila Lantayona and Bureau of Small Medium Enterprise Development (BSMED) director Emma Asusano, alongside SM Supermalls’ Corporate Resilience Department. The shared goal is clear: to safeguard MSMEs nationwide through proactive preparedness.

One key feature of the initiative is the SM-DTI Calamity Recovery (CARE) Booth, activated during times of calamity. Located in malls with communities impacted by disasters, the booth serves as an accessible touchpoint for MSMEs needing post-disaster support—providing a practical and timely response mechanism that bridges the gap between public resources and private needs.

Business continuity subject matter experts guide MSMEs in crafting their own BCPs for their company.

Additionally, SM Supermalls regularly hosts scheduled BCP workshops for MSMEs in collaboration with DTI. These workshops are conducted in centralized SM locations across various regions and are open to both SM tenants and DTI-assisted MSMEs.

During these sessions, business owners are introduced to the various risks posed by different types of disasters and are guided step-by-step in developing their own BCPs. These plans are tailored to the unique nature and geographical location of their operations, and the sessions extend to the BCP testing and validation phase to ensure practical application and effectiveness.

The participants are given one month to finalize their BCPs, which must be approved by their business management and submitted to DTI. Since the program’s launch in September 2024, over 1,500 MSMEs have already undergone training, with more scheduled in the months ahead.

The Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) - Bureau of Small Medium Enterprise Development and SM Supermalls representatives join together in disaster risk resilience awareness and business continuity for MSMEs.

“Resilience is not built overnight, and requires education, commitment and collaboration across different sectors. Knowing this, SM Supermalls continues to invest in long-term resilience not just for its business, but for the broader ecosystem of MSMEs it supports,” said SM Supermalls president Steven Tan.

“In doing so, we are reinforcing the fundamental truth that sustainable progress is only possible when communities and businesses are prepared to face the challenges of tomorrow.”

