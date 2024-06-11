AboitizPower in 17 CSR project partnerships with Pagbilao, Quezon for 2024

AboitizPower officials together with Col. Armand Lacanilao Mc (GSC) of the AFP Health Service Command (left), Ruben Uy Diokno, the local chief executive of Padre Burgos, Lito Morta, AboitizPower-Therma Luzon COO, Pagbilao Mayor Angelica Portes Tatlonghari, Pagbilao Integration Head Dondon Nanual, and Chief of BFAR-NBFTC Dr. Lydia Morales (right) in their MOA signing of 17 approved CSR projects for Pagbilao at the National Brackishwater Fisheries Technology Center.

QUEZON, Philippines — AboitizPower subsidiary Therma Luzon Inc. (TLI) entered 17 corporate social responsibility (CSR) projects for communities inside its host province of Quezon and host Municipality of Pagbilao, in cooperation with various project partners and beneficiaries.

The one-time ceremonial memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing took place at the National Brackish Water Fisheries Technology Center (BFAR-NBFTC) of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, located in Barangay Palsabangon, Pagbilao, Quezon.

"We are highly encouraged by these project partnerships for 2024. AboitizPower sees these programs, covering livelihood, education, health, and environmental protection, as integral to our operations in Pagbilao,” said Lou Deligencia, assistant vice president for Corporate Service for South Luzon and NCR.

“These programs, which also respond to the most urgent needs identified by local stakeholders, are expected to have a significant impact on the community, supporting the aspirations of the people of Pagbilao,” Deligencia added.

Pagbilao Mayor Angelica Portes Tatlonghari also had only good things to say about the valuable contributions of AboitizPower which has become a big part of their community.

"Thank you for your partnership in advocating for the needs of our fellow constituents. You have our solid collaboration as we see to the success of livelihood projects such as raising soft shell crabs, bangus, seaweed, and kasagan to generate extra income for our community, particularly the fishermen," Tatlonghari said.

Other AboitizPower officials present during the event included AboitiPower Thermal Chief Operating Officer for Luzon Lito Morta, and Pagbilao Integration Head Dondon Nanual, LGU representatives Ruben Uy Diokno, the local chief executive of Padre Burgos, as well as partner agencies led by Col. Armand Lacanilao Mc (GSC) of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Health Service Command, DepEd Quezon Chief Elizabeth De Villa, and Chief of BFAR-NBFTC Dr. Lydia Morales, were among the other notable attendees.

Lacanilao underscored the significance of TLI's participation and said, "We are grateful to AboitizPower for once again tapping the Armed Forces of the Philippines as one of their partner agencies in these CSR programs. Through your help, we will develop, achieve and sustain world-class health services that will be a source of national pride."

TLI, an AboitizPower subsidiary, is a leading provider of power in the Luzon region and is committed to delivering reliable energy while upholding the highest standards of environmental protection.

As part of its commitment to community development, TLI actively engages in various CSR initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of life for its stakeholders in the Quezon province and beyond.

Editor’s Note: This press release from AboitizPower is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.