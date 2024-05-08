JuanHand, FEdCenter announce partnership to revolutionize financial literacy in the Philippines

(From left) Junior Confederation of Finance Associations – Philippines (JCFAP) VP for marketing Patrick Ian Bituin, JuanHand president and CEO Francisco Mauricio, FEdCenter CEO Marc Kristian Fabio Gulle and JCFAP VP for comptrollership Princess Claire Isla

MANILA, Philippines — FEdCenter, an umbrella association of finance teachers and students known for promoting financial knowledge, and JuanHand, an online cash lending platform, are partnering to launch an app-based education platform meant to increase financial literacy by making it fun, rewarding and convenient.

With over 24 million downloads and over P21 billion worth of loans disbursed, JuanHand has become a preferred online cash lender of those seeking reliable, fair and quick financial solutions.

It has been instrumental in expanding financial inclusion in the Philippines and now wants to serve the country even more by democratizing financial literacy.

FEdCenter aims to assist JuanHand by providing engaging content in the soon-to-be-launched financial literacy platform and by promoting its use through their other partners such as the Junior Confederation of Finance Associations – Philippines (JCFAP) and the Finance Educators Association (Fin.Ed).

JCFAP and Fin.ED are composed of 16,000 individuals from over 160 universities and organizations in the country.

The partnership officially commenced in January 2024, which aims to revolutionize not only financial literacy but also transform the fintech landscape across the nation.

The partnership signing ceremony was held last April 21 during the National Finance Summit in Le Pavillon Pasay.

This marks a significant milestone in the history of both companies, as a testament to their dedication to financial literacy and inclusion. Filipinos now have something to look forward to in the coming months: a financial literacy platform expected to create a movement that will impact the present and future generations.

Editor's Note: This is a press release from JuanHand. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent of our Editorial newsroom.