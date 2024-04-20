EXUS UK hosts event with British Chamber

On April 18, 2024, EXUS hosted an event titled, “Collections Tech PH: Collections Technology for Improved Performance” at Shang-ri La, The Fort.

The event is organized by the British Chamber of Commerce Philippines as part of its Trade & Connect advocacy and further assisting UK companies to explore market opportunities in the Philippines.

The event is attended by over 40 attendees from the bank and financial institutions in the country alongside EXUS representatives namely, Marios Siappas, Huw Vaughan, Arti Budhrani, Vangelis Pteroudis and Raul Gaitas.

The team proudly introduced the debt collection and loan recovery management software solutions offered by EXUS which are widely used in different countries worldwide.

Huw Vaughan, EXUS

EXUS expressed their interest in collaborating with more companies in the Philippines, highlighting the Philippines’ potential and willingness to transform digitally and adopt new technologies.

Vaughan also noted that the Philippines is an ideal market as it has a relatively young and growing population and has recovered well since the pandemic.

Meanwhile the panel discussion include panelists namely: Jakub Chlad, Head of Late Collections of Home Credit Philippines, Pimjai Tongmee, Managing Director of Siam Commercial Bank Thailand, Brenda Angeles, Unsecured Collections Head SVP of Unionbank Philippines, and Oscar Dennis Espenilla Head of Portfolio Risk Management and Collections of Gcash Philippines.

The panelists outlined the current technologies in the Philippines while reinforcing the importance of leveraging data in businesses and customer experience in the collections industry.

The British Chamber actively promotes the Philippines as an investment destination in the region while highlighting several industries that the British companies could potentially explore. It continuously represents and assists the UK businesses in connecting with local partners to further boost the UK-PH trade relations.