^

Biz Memos

Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection issues open letter to Grab Philippines

Philstar.com
March 1, 2024 | 3:49pm
Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection issues open letter to Grab Philippines
The Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection (LCSP) has issued an open letter to Grab Philippines addressing the company's participation in the MC Taxi pilot. 
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — The Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection (LCSP) has issued an open letter to Grab Philippines addressing the company's participation in the MC Taxi pilot. 

Full text of the open letter reads:

Grab Philippines, you already have an accreditation in the motorcycle taxi pilot through Move It, in which you have a 99% ownership stake. Why are you asking for a second accreditation for Grab Bike? A double “franchise” for Grab Philippines sidelines seven other Filipino applicants to enter the MC Taxi pilot. 

In articles published in major publications on February 28, 2024, it was reported that Grab Philippines’s bid to enter the MC Taxi pilot is just awaiting final regulatory approval. These reports were also accompanied by a letter dated December 20, 2023 addressed to Grab Philippines from Atty. Teofilo E. Guadiz III that, interestingly, has already been superseded by a letter dated February 1, 2024 which stated that Grab Philippines, through Grab Bike, is not authorized to operate under the MC Taxi pilot.

It’s curious how there’s no mention of Move It, a subsidiary of Grab Philippines, in any of the reports. Move It, one of the original participants of the MC Taxi pilot along with Angkas and Joyride, is currently operating in Metro Manila and appears to have expanded its operations to Metro Cebu and Cagayan de Oro even without a confirmed allocation for these areas. Its services are also heavily advertised on the Grab superapp.

According to your own statements, your acquisition of Move It would pave the way for Grab to enter the MC Taxi market. The acquisition came after your initial partnership with Move It—which allowed Move It’s services to be accessible through the Grab platform—was permanently terminated by the MC Taxi Technical Working Group on the basis that it would make you a de facto fourth player in the MC Taxi pilot. 

For all intents and purposes, you own and are in full control of Move It. Through Move It, you are already a participant in the MC Taxi pilot. Why are you in a hurry to join the MC Taxi pilot with a second entry?

If you are to be believed, your goal in entering the MC Taxi sector is the creation of jobs and the improvement of transportation—all of which are goals that you can achieve through Move It. To add to this, the President has already given a directive to prioritize the passage of a bill regulating MC Taxis. However, it seems that you are aiming for the inclusion of not one but two Grab-controlled entities within the MC Taxi pilot. This may reasonably be taken as an indication that you may be gearing up to dominate the MC Taxi market by essentially obtaining a double accreditation. Based on your history of infractions in the spaces where you are currently dominant, this seems to be a legitimate concern that is shared by industry stakeholders. A double “franchise” for Grab Philippines sidelines seven other Filipino applicants to enter the MC Taxi pilot. 

When you acquired Uber’s Southeast Asia business in 2018, you emerged with an estimated 93.22% of the Philippines’ four-wheel ride-hailing market. To address the legitimate concerns raised by the Philippine Competition Commission (PCC), the country’s competition watchdog, you executed an undertaking which outlined your voluntary commitments, including, among others, commitments in respect of fare transparency and pricing behavior. Over the course of several years, fines were imposed and refunds were ordered by the PCC for violations of said commitments and overpricing. As of 2023, you still have not fully complied with such orders.

You were also fined by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) in relation to your pricing issues and faced controversy regarding the increase in your commission rate, implemented without consultation with your riders, your primary stakeholders. You were once again embroiled in controversy after the LTFRB launched an investigation into how you compute fares, particularly during demand surges, and your base fare for short trips following consumer complaints. 

All the concerns raised in relation to your participation in the MC Taxi pilot were touched upon in the report dated September 5, 2023 submitted by the Congressional Committee on Metro Manila Development to House Speaker Martin Romualdez. 

Despite all the foregoing, you continue to push for expansion in the MC Taxi space. 

By writing this letter, we hope to make known to the public the concerns surrounding your participation in the MC Taxi pilot. We implore you to be honest and open in your dealings with the regulators and the riding public. 

Grab Philippines, please engage with your stakeholders in good faith and in full transparency!

- Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection

 

Editor's note: This press release is sponsored by Lawyers for Commuter Safety and Protection. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.

 

vuukle comment

GRAB PHILIPINES

LAWYERS FOR COMMUTERS SAFETY AND PROTECTION

MC TAXI
Philstar
x
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
SM Foundation enhances patient experience at Airforce Hospital, Baguio Health Center
brandSpace
11 days ago

SM Foundation enhances patient experience at Airforce Hospital, Baguio Health Center

11 days ago
A staunch believer in the positive impact of health and wellness, the social good arm of the SM group upgrades health facilities...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British chamber remains optimistic on UK-Philippines trade growth
February 12, 2024 - 2:59pm

British chamber remains optimistic on UK-Philippines trade growth

February 12, 2024 - 2:59pm
With the total trade in goods and services reaching an all-time high of £3.0 billion, BCCP Executive Director/Trustee...
Biz Memos
fbtw
KMC empowers Cebu businesses to embrace the future of work with flexible, fully serviced office solutions
February 12, 2024 - 12:10pm

KMC empowers Cebu businesses to embrace the future of work with flexible, fully serviced office solutions

February 12, 2024 - 12:10pm
In Cebu, a city brimming with entrepreneurial spirit and tech-savvy talent, a unique solution is emerging right-sizing physical...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Arkema named 2024 top employer in 10 countries, including Philippines
February 7, 2024 - 12:00pm

Arkema named 2024 top employer in 10 countries, including Philippines

February 7, 2024 - 12:00pm
Arkema has been certified as Top Employer in 2024, a recognition that has now extended to 10 countries, including Bostik Philippines,...
Biz Memos
fbtw
FERN-D wins big at World Branding Awards
February 2, 2024 - 2:00pm

FERN-D wins big at World Branding Awards

February 2, 2024 - 2:00pm
Multi-awarded vitamin brand FERN-D recently made another round of headlines in the international front when it bested over...
Biz Memos
fbtw
SM and Autism Society Philippines champion change for the future
brandSpace
February 1, 2024 - 6:03pm

SM and Autism Society Philippines champion change for the future

February 1, 2024 - 6:03pm
The Autism Society Philippines (ASP) and SM Cares, in partnership with the National Council on Disability Affairs celebrated...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with