FERN-D wins big at World Branding Awards

Philstar.com
February 2, 2024 | 2:00pm
FERN president and chief executive Tommanny Tan (right) was present to accept the trophy during the London ceremonies.
Released

Multi-awarded vitamin brand FERN-D recently made another round of headlines in the international front when it bested over 1,500 brands from more than 40 countries to win the title of “Brand of the Year” at the 2023-24 World Branding Awards held December 7, 2023 at the Kensington Palace in London.

“This is the fifth consecutive time that the brand has been recognized for its world-class quality and our commitment to deliver only the best to the Filipino market,” said FERN president and chief executive Tommanny Tan, who was present to accept the trophy during the London ceremonies.

“This award is the ultimate global brand recognition accolade. To be recognized for our work in the Philippines’ health and wellness industry solidifies our commitment to the Filipino people.”

Organized by the World Branding Forum, the World Branding Awards is a non-profit organization based in London that recognizes and honors the achievements made by some of the world’s biggest consumer brands.

Under the entrepreneurial leadership and vision of CEO Tommanny Tan, FERN-D was recognized as amongst 2023’s world’s best brands.

The judging and vetting process included brand valuation (30%), online public voting (30%), and market research (40%). Overall, the winners demonstrated impeccable branding achievement within their respected industries.

“The 2023-24 Edition is an acknowledgement to the tireless efforts of all teams that build and maintain their brand presence in an ever-changing market. The winners have established strong brand recall, top-of-mind awareness, and trust from their consumers,” says Richard Rowles, Chairman of the World Branding Forum.

Fern-D is the brand name of the generic cholecalciferol or Vitamin D3. It is a fat-soluble vitamin that helps the body absorb and retain calcium and phosphorus; critical for bone development. It also reduces cancer cell growth, helps control infections and reduces inflammation. It is available in soft-gel form at 60 or 120 capsules bottle. 

Check out https://ifernhealth.com/product/fern-d/ or with an accredited FERN distributor to know more.

