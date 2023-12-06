Sun Life launches new dollar investment-linked insurance product

MANILA, Philippines — Responding to the Filipinos’ growing interest in global investment opportunities, Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. (Sun Life) has launched the Sun Dollar Maximizer (ProIncome) to provide clients with easy access to offshore structured investments.

Sun Dollar Maximizer (ProIncome) is a US dollar-denominated, single-pay investment-linked insurance product that offers indicative fixed annual income payout of 4.3%, capital protection and life insurance protection for seven years. It aims to maximize the value of dollar assets by providing better-earning potential.

Moreover, it also has a maturity benefit of 100% of the single premium and life insurance coverage equal to at least 125% of the single premium.

“With the Sun Dollar Maximizer, clients can look forward to reaping the policy’s benefits even before maturity,” Sun Life of Canada (Philippines) Inc. president Alex Narciso said.

“It’s an all-in-one financial solution that addresses various needs, especially for those looking to grow or preserve their funds for retirement or planning for estate transfer.”

Those interested in the Sun Dollar Maximizer (ProIncome) can experience convenient application and policy approval through the Guaranteed Insurability Offer, subject to the terms and conditions set by Sun Life.

Visit www.sunlife.com.ph to know more or talk to a Sun Life financial advisor via www.sunlife.co/TalkToAnAdvisor.