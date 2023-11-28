COMELEC Chairman Garcia, BIR Commissioner Lumagui, Shawarma Shack Group among winners at 6th Asia Leaders Awards

(from left) Dr. Elton See Tan of Philippine Korea Economic Council, Jenirre Torres of Atos (President), Yu Ming Chin of Viventis Asia (Founder), Walther Buenavista of Shawarma Shack Group (President & CEO), Rohith Gujjar, 24/7 Customer Philippines (Finance Director), Patricia Gonzales and Serene Cruz of realme and US Embassy Bret Campbell.

MANILA, Philippines – The Maynila Ballroom at The Manila Hotel played host to the 6th Asia Leaders Awards, where business icons gathered to celebrate resilience, innovation and success. Among the distinguished honorees was Shawarma Shack Group’s CEO, Walther Uzi Buenavista, who received the esteemed Franchise Company of the Year award on November 20, 2023.

Joining Shawarma Shack were Viventis Asia for Human Capital, 24/7 AI for Global, Realme for Tech, and Atos Philippines for Global IT.

The Asia Leaders Awards, dedicated to recognizing outstanding business leaders navigating challenges with unwavering determination, and who are true nation builders, highlighted Walther Buenavista's strategic leadership that has propelled Shawarma Shack Group to the top of the franchising sector.

Known figures such as George Erwin Mojica Garcia, chairman of the Commission on Elections, Romeo Lumagui, Jr., commissioner of Bureau of Internal Revenue, Caesar Velljos, president of Net25, Jesus “Gary” Domingo, USec for Civilian Security and Consular Affairs of Department of Foreign Affairs, Batangas governor Hermilando “Dodo” Mandanas, Agnes Devanadera. president of Clark Development Corporation, and Caesar Vallejos, president of Eagle Broadcasting Corp.) were the other awardees at the event. These individuals truly embody what it means to be a world-class leader.

Walther Buenavista with COMELEC Chairman George Erwin Garcia and former Senator Joey Lina Photo Release

The event was attended also by US Embassy; Bret and Marisol Campbell, Embassy of Romania William Anton Korbl, Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office General Manager Mel Robles, Atty. Carmela Lumagui, Dr. Elton See Tan of The E Hotels and Philippine Korea Economic Council, Makati Tourism Foundation Inc. Tanyu III, Choy Bernardo of Jcuppacakes, Robert Laurel Yupangco of Yupangco Group, Andrew and Grace Nicolas of Tag Media Group, Darius Razon, Philippine Red Cross Governor Baby Ortiz, Manuel Negado, Ethiopia Consul David Ackerman and Atty. Salvador Panelo among others.

The program started with the welcome remarks of The Manila Hotel President Atty. Jose David Lina, the former Senator, DILG Secretary and former Governor of Laguna.

The objective of the event is to highlight and recognize exclusively the nominees who gets in among thousands of nominations to inspire the nation. The award is given to world-class leaders, both in the private and public sectors.

Andria Terese Nicolas, The Vice President of Tag Media Group shares the snippets about Asia Leaders Awards and mentioned that these honorees are the nation builders of today and the next generation. The other speaker who inspires everyone was His Excellency Malaysia Ambassador Dato Abdul Malik Melvin Castelino who is also part of the board of advisers of the organization.