Ayala Land and Cathay Land break ground for 800-hectare Southmont

MANILA, Philippines — Ayala Land and Cathay Land recently broke ground for Southmont, a new estate located in Silang, Cavite.

Southmont is an 800-hectare, mixed-use master planned development that will refresh South Luzon’s natural landscape with the best in contemporary and sustainable urban living.

Designed to provide an expanse of business and lifestyle opportunities within a remarkable atmosphere and terrain, it is set to cultivate communities while also bringing unique opportunities to investors looking to expand their portfolio in the South.

Currently, Southmont offers residential developments Hillside Ridge and Verdea from Alveo Land, and Lanewood Hills by Ayala Land Premier.

Held onsite last September 27, this groundbreaking milestone was led by Cong. Roy Loyola, 5th district representative of Cavite; Silang Mayor Kevin Anarna; Cathay Land President Jeffrey Ng; Ayala Corporation Chairman Jaime Augusto Zobel de Ayala; Ayala Land President and CEO Bobby Dy and Ayala Land incoming President and CEO Anna Maria Margarita Dy.