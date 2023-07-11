24 years of bringing franchise opportunities to Cebuanos

(As released) Over the years, FIFA Filipino International Franchise Association has always been committed to showcasing the best franchise expos in Visayas and Mindanao.

For this year, the 24th Cebu Franchise Expo with the theme “Opportunity, Connect, and Collaborate” will be staged at the SM Seaside City Cebu, Mountain Wing Atrium on July 14 to 15, 2023, during mall hours and offers free entrance to all aspiring entrepreneurs.

FIFA strives to provide innovative and emerging concepts that attract potential customers in the fast-growing markets nationwide, ranging from sectors such as food and beverages, health and beauty wellness, bakeshops, logistics, petroleum, payment solutions, pharmacy, and support industries to franchising and business.

The 24th Cebu Franchise Expo has been a one-stop-shop franchise exposition (thanks to our active and effortful exhibitors) for those interested in investing their hard-earned money into a franchise business.

FIFA is very excited to present our sponsored partner brands participating in this year’s expo, such as RK Franchise Consultancy, Flash Express, Coolers Delight, Don Macchiatos, Uncle Brew Philippines, Mr. Potato, Julie’s Bakeshop, But First, Coffee and Avigate App, and exhibiting companies include Dampa Express, Bigby’s Restaurant, Braddex Batchoy and Steam Rice, Codelikeus Technologies, Baa Baa Thai Tea, Mgas, Lite Clerk, MyChoice Ice Cream, Chinooks Roast and Fried Chicken, Everything but cheese, Brow and Beyond, RCBC, BPI, Metrobank, Citibank, The Hungry Pita, Dr. Care Pharmacy, Eatlog, Hiro Lifestyle, Ystilo Salon, Teacher A’s HL, LemonZilla, Master Siomai, BurgerBomb, Dermacare, Mr. Lemon, House of Franchising, Pizzafy, Sol’s Halo-Halo and Desserts and Lugaw ni Bossing and many more.

Uncle Brew is the new innovation in the industry of coffee that brews and serves a variety of affordable hot and iced drinks. The brand operates on low-cost ingredients with first-rate taste profiles. These gain advantages to both our partners and our consumers in terms of monetary value. Behind Julie's access as the Philippines' favorite neighborhood bakery is our continuing story of hard work and passion for daily serving every Filipino fresh, good quality and affordable bread.

Flash Express is a logistics and transportation company that operates a door-to-door pickup and delivery service; apart from Flash Express service, the company also provides other services that cover all areas to be the integrated E-Commerce services provider, such as Flash Logistics that provide large items delivery service, Flash Fulfillment that deals with goods storage, Flash Home or parcel delivery agent service, and Flash Money or financial service.

Baa Baa Thai Tea was initially conceptualized in 2018. Its first brand was established in April 2019 at Sta. Mesa, Manila, with only a take-out counter. Baa Baa Thai Tea wanted to create a new business and expand through franchising as it is a great way to help families, friends and people in the community who wish to have their own business that is proven profitable. To this date, Baa Baa Thai Tea has 71 successful operating outlets.

The Avigate App was established in 2015 as a mobile POS software for franchises; we’ve since become a pioneer in next-level chat commerce in the Philippines. Coolers Delight is a total refreshment parlor offering Halo-Halo, Floats, Shakes, Juices, Milk Tea, Waffle & Pizza, currently has 150 branches nationwide.

FIFA is proud to announce our esteemed media partners for the 24th Cebu Franchise Expo, such as FranchisingPH Magazine, Panay News, Philstar Global Corp., BusinessMirror, BusinessWorld, SMNI News Channel, 96.3 Lite Wrock owned and operated by Exodus Inc., who will be joining us to amplify this premier event. Stay tuned for comprehensive coverage and exclusive insights from our media partners, as we bring you the latest updates and highlights from the expo!

If you are interested in franchising your business, please visit the booth of RK Franchise Consultancy and get a free consultation with Sheena Kay Kotik and her experienced team. RK Franchise Consultancy has developed over 900 Filipino companies into successful franchise systems.

For those who want to learn more about franchising, RK Franchise Consultancy will hold a franchise seminar entitled “All About Franchising and Trademarking” on July 16, 2023, from 1:30 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at Eastland Hotel and Residences with Sheena Kay Kotik, president of RK Franchise Consultancy, and the trademark specialist of FIFA Filipino International Franchise Association, Sokrie Malaco and various Franchise owners as Guest speakers. For details, please get in touch with 0917.860.9329, 0933.864.2553, 0933.864.2552 or visit www.cebufranchise.com.