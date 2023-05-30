^

Biz Memos

Sharp commemorates 111th anniversary, announces culminating event in November

Philstar.com
May 30, 2023 | 5:15pm
Sharp commemorates 111th anniversary, announces culminating event in November
Sharp was founded by Tokuji Hayakawa, an entrepreneur and inventor who established a metalworking shop in Tokyo 111 years ago on Sept. 15, 1912.
Press Release

MANILA, Philippines — In a recent event in preparation for Sharp’s 111th anniversary this year, President and CEO Robert Wu announced they will hold a culminating event dubbed Sharp Technology Day on November 11.

Currently under the slogan “Be a Game Changer,” Sharp is strengthening its own development resources along with accelerating open innovation by collaborating with global companies and startups.

This will create innovative technologies centering on areas of AI, robotics, XR, 6G, food, water, air, green and space industries.

At Sharp Technology Day, the company will introduce its tech strategy for the future and exhibit innovative products and solutions.

Sharp was founded by Tokuji Hayakawa, an entrepreneur and inventor who established a metalworking shop in Tokyo 111 years ago on Sept. 15, 1912.

Later, he invented the “Ever Ready Sharp Pencil,” a twist-type mechanical pencil that became the origin of the corporate brand.

Ever since, based on its business creed “Sincerity and Creativity” and its founder’s ideal to “Make products that other companies want to imitate,” Sharp has continued to introduce unique products and solutions, including numerous Japan-firsts, industry-firsts and world-firsts to contribute to the development of society.

Sharp sets its target to become a true global company by developing into new areas. These include creating new businesses from local ideas, providing services close to the community and developing start-up business solutions.

By emphasizing Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) policy in its management, Sharp will continue to hold sincerity and tech innovation to contribute to society, to maintain a global standing while staying close to people.

SHARP PHILIPPINES CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
abtest
UK&rsquo;s Developing Countries Trading Scheme to be launched next month
23 hours ago

UK’s Developing Countries Trading Scheme to be launched next month

23 hours ago
In an interview with ANC’s Market Edge, Chris Nelson, executive director/trustee shared with news anchor Mimi Ong that...
Biz Memos
fbtw
TOYM alumni, Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation mount first TOYM Impact Summit
Sponsored
1 day ago

TOYM alumni, Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation mount first TOYM Impact Summit

1 day ago
Alumni of The Outstanding Young Men (TOYM) and Cebuana Lhuillier Foundation Inc. (CLFI) held the first-ever TOYM Impact Summit...
Biz Memos
fbtw
24 microentrepreneurs go digital to grow business, receive additional capital
Sponsored
1 day ago

24 microentrepreneurs go digital to grow business, receive additional capital

1 day ago
Twenty-four microentrepreneurs were recognized at the Digital Financial Inclusion Awards (DFIA) for adopting digital solutions...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Metrobank offers low rates plus waived fees of up to P50,000 on car and home loans
4 days ago

Metrobank offers low rates plus waived fees of up to P50,000 on car and home loans

4 days ago
Take a step closer to having your dream car or home as Metrobank offers low rates and waives up to P50,000 in fees until June...
Biz Memos
fbtw
British Chamber visits Philippine Embassy in London
7 days ago

British Chamber visits Philippine Embassy in London

7 days ago
Philippine Ambassador to the United Kingdom Teodoro Locsin Jr. met with British Chamber of Commerce Philippines’ Executive...
Biz Memos
fbtw
InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees
7 days ago

InLife, UnionBank honor 2022 Club Elite Awardees

7 days ago
InLife and UnionBank’s bancassurance partnership scored several wins in 2022. The Annual Premium Equivalent grew by...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with