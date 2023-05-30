Sharp commemorates 111th anniversary, announces culminating event in November

Sharp was founded by Tokuji Hayakawa, an entrepreneur and inventor who established a metalworking shop in Tokyo 111 years ago on Sept. 15, 1912.

MANILA, Philippines — In a recent event in preparation for Sharp’s 111th anniversary this year, President and CEO Robert Wu announced they will hold a culminating event dubbed Sharp Technology Day on November 11.

Currently under the slogan “Be a Game Changer,” Sharp is strengthening its own development resources along with accelerating open innovation by collaborating with global companies and startups.

This will create innovative technologies centering on areas of AI, robotics, XR, 6G, food, water, air, green and space industries.

At Sharp Technology Day, the company will introduce its tech strategy for the future and exhibit innovative products and solutions.

Later, he invented the “Ever Ready Sharp Pencil,” a twist-type mechanical pencil that became the origin of the corporate brand.

Ever since, based on its business creed “Sincerity and Creativity” and its founder’s ideal to “Make products that other companies want to imitate,” Sharp has continued to introduce unique products and solutions, including numerous Japan-firsts, industry-firsts and world-firsts to contribute to the development of society.

Sharp sets its target to become a true global company by developing into new areas. These include creating new businesses from local ideas, providing services close to the community and developing start-up business solutions.

By emphasizing Environmental, Social, Governance (ESG) policy in its management, Sharp will continue to hold sincerity and tech innovation to contribute to society, to maintain a global standing while staying close to people.