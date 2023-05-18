^

Biz Memos

Philstar.com
May 18, 2023 | 3:41pm
Reinforcing business interest in the Philippines at the Global Annual Conference 2023

LONDON, United Kingdom — British Chamber of Commerce Philippines Executive Director/Trustee Chris Nelson participated at the Global Annual Conference 2023 with the theme “Building British Business” on May 17.

There were various business leaders, policy experts, and government representatives at the event. Some of the key speakers include Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt, Leader of the Opposition Keir Starmer, and Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey.

Further, the recently held event also had four breakout sessions focusing on Trade, Economic Growth, Green Innovation, and Skills. The British Chamber network executives also had the opportunity to share their initiatives and advocacies towards improving building the British Businesses within their community. 

“We are hoping for the further liberalisation of the Philippine economy. This event in the UK will promote trade and investment opportunities in the country, which will help strengthen the UK-PH trade relations momentum going forward,” Nelson said, as he attended the Trade session.  

The British Chamber continues to promote the boost of UK – PH trade relations through active engagements with various stakeholders and advocacy groups. 

Further, the launch of the Developing Countries Trading Scheme (DCTS) will be on June 7, 2023, which will improve access to the UK market, with the Philippines under the Enhanced Preferences tier.

The next Global Annual Conference will be on June 2024 in London, UK. 

BRITISH CHAMBER OF COMMERCE
