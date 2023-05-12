SM group to build new school buildings in Laguna, Batangas

Formalizing the partnership, representatives from the SMFI, DepEd and the local government units of said provinces attended the memorandum of agreement signing last April 28 at the National Educators Academy of the Philippines in Malvar, Batangas.

MANILA, Philippines — Continuing its commitment to helping elevate the country's education system, SM Foundation Inc. (SMFI) has recently collaborated with SM Prime Holdings Inc. (SMPHI) and the Department of Education (DepEd) to construct two new school buildings in Laguna and Batangas.

Upon the completion of the joint initiative, two two-story, four-classroom school buildings will be donated to the Laguna Resettlement Community School in San Pedro City, Laguna and the San Antonio Elementary School in Sto. Tomas City, Batangas.

Each of the school buildings is set to be equipped with learning materials, armchairs, handwashing facilities, emergency equipment and PWD-friendly facilities to ensure that students, especially from low-income communities, gain access to modern, safe and conducive learning facilities.

SM Foundation, through its School Building Program, is an active partner of DepEd in various educational programs. This social good initiative aims to promote quality public education by building classrooms nationwide. To date, it has turned over more than 100 school buildings to grassroots communities.