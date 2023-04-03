‘Sa’n Tayo Next?’: PAGCOR’s 2023 photo contest runs until July 31

Cash prizes await the 24 grand winners of the contest—P80,000 each for the 12 winners under the Conventional category, and P35,000 each for the 12 winners under the Mobile category.

MANILA, Philippines — Calling all Pinoy shutterbugs! The Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation (PAGCOR) Photography Contest 2023 is still accepting entries until July 31.

Carrying the theme “Sa’n Tayo Next?”, the competition aims to highlight underrated yet breathtaking destinations in the Philippines with the potential to become tourist draws.

Photo entries must have as their subject lesser-known spots in the country that could be the next major tourism hubs.

PAGCOR's Assistant Vice President for Corporate Communications Carmelita Valdez encouraged photography enthusiasts, newbies and professionals to join the contest, which she says will “give travelers more options” and will help boost tourism in featured areas.

“This will later provide sources of livelihood to locals,” Valdez added.

Joining the contest is easy. Participants only need to register and submit their entries through the contest website at https://www.pagcor.ph/photocon2023. They need to provide the required information and upload the necessary documents to complete the registration.

The contest has two categories: Conventional, which includes photos taken using traditional or conventional cameras like Single Lens Reflex (SLR) or Digital SLR, compact cameras and the like; and Mobile or photos taken using mobile devices like smartphones, tablets, drone-mounted cameras, and action cameras.

Only a maximum of two entries from each participant is allowed. Individuals have the option to submit two photos either under the Conventional or the Mobile category or submit one photo for each. Photographs must be in landscape (horizontal orientation) format.

Valdez reminded the participants to register under the regional group where they are residing such as Metro Manila, Luzon, Visayas or Mindanao. They will be required to upload a valid ID with an address as proof of residency. However, they can still submit photos taken elsewhere in the Philippines regardless of their residential address.

“We will screen the entries carefully. Photos sent to the wrong group will be automatically disqualified. The entries must also be taken within the period Aug. 1, 2022, to July 31, 2023 only,” she explained.

Another P10,000 will also be awarded to the “Most Liked Photos” under each category.

The PAGCOR Photography Contest 2023 is open to all Filipino nationals who are at least 18 years old as of February 15.

For information, visit www.pagcor.ph or follow PAGCOR’s Facebook page