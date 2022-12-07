Brian Poe to raise sustainability awareness through book â€˜A Sustainable Futureâ€™

Brian Poe to raise sustainability awareness through book ‘A Sustainable Future’

MANILA, Philippines — Philanthropist and public servant Brian Poe Llamanzares has proudly launched his first book, "A Sustainable Future," which aims to be used as a basis for teaching a course on sustainability in the Philippines.

Hosted by Miss Grand International 2016 1st Runner Up Nicole Cordoves, the launch was successfully held at the Manila Hotel last November 29.

Brian thanked the people who helped him with his book, especially his parents, Senator Grace Poe and Neil Llamanzares, who were present during the event, for their support and encouragement throughout the writing and publication of his book.

Senate Pro Tempore Loren Legarda and Senator Win Gatchalian, together with Dean Tony La Viña of the Ateneo School of Government, extended their warmest congratulations in their respective messages during the program. Senator Migz Zubiri, who was not physically present at the event, sent a video congratulating Brian for this milestone.

In her remarks, Legarda emphasized her gladness that young people are taking action toward establishing a sustainable future. She also reaffirmed her support for Brian's aim to build a sustainable future.

“Young man, we are here to help you, we are here to learn from you, we are here to work with you together, regardless of generation,” she said.

Gatchalian was also impressed by Brian’s ability to accomplish so much at such a young age. Aside from commending Brian’s book, he explained how sustainability is interconnected with various sectors.

“This book is not something that is superficial, I’ve seen a lot of details, a lot of recommendations, and this book is preferably for a younger generation or even for us,” the senator said.

La Viña also revealed In his brief speech that Brian requested him to evaluate the book and that he is pleased to recommend it for reading since Brian methodically presents solutions to major sustainable development challenges.

Photo Release Dean Tony La Viña of the Ateneo School of Government (left) and Brian Poe Llamanzares

In a media interview, Brian explained why he decided to write his book. According to him, after earning a master's degree in climate and society abroad, he aspires to add to the body of knowledge already present in the Philippines.

In his book, Brian encourages readers, particularly the youth, to read it in order to have a deeper understanding of sustainability and his ideas for its realization.

The book focuses on subjects including renewable energy, water management, and catastrophe resilience, among others.

"The book is designed to give students a basic background on the issues of climate vulnerability as a whole and realistically present some solutions which they can help push for when their time to lead comes," Brian emphasized.

Being a public servant, Brian also recognizes that "A Sustainable Future" is a notion that would help the whole community, especially those living in poverty.

"More renewable energy would lower electricity costs. Better water management would lower water costs. Improved agriculture would make the cost of goods cheaper. Disaster preparedness would reduce the devastation felt by our people. Sustainability affects every aspect of our lives," he explained.

Brian also stated that people must come together in order to achieve a more sustainable future.