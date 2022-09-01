InLife does a 6-peat, wins Domestic Life Insurer of the Year for Philippines anew

MANILA, Philippines — Insular Life (InLife) won its sixth Domestic Life Insurer Award – Philippines from the Singapore-based Insurance Asia Awards.

The award comes on the heels of a difficult year that saw many Filipinos’ and businesses’ recovery hampered due to the pandemic. However, InLife was able to bounce back in 2021 owing to measures it instituted that provided speed, convenience and clarity to its customers.

“Receiving this award for six consecutive years in good and bad times speaks to the continued relevance of the life insurance industry, more so in difficult and challenging years. For InLife, anchored on our stated mission of delivering a lifetime for good, this award is a testament to our consistency, endurance and our faithfulness built over 112 years,” InLife Executive Chairperson Nina Aguas said in her acceptance speech.

InLife has been instituting changes that support its objective of becoming the Leader in Protection and Digitalization through strategic partnerships that promote a thorough understanding of its customers.

With Total Experience Management Platform ALIDA and its Voice of Customer Programs, InLife believes it is on the right path toward adding value to its customers’ lives by developing empathic solutions to their specific needs.

“Feedback is a gift from the giver. Proactively listening helps us understand better the customers’ sentiments. They tell us they are as invested in the company by taking the time to give us feedback, both positive and negative,” Aguas said.

Aguas also said that InLife is building a community that will serve as a vehicle for InLife to directly engage with its customers, and where the latter may share their ideas.

“We are building a community of customers that can collectively or individually support or challenge our business strategies and initiatives. We want to let them know their voice matters, that they are making a difference, so they can help craft solutions for unmet expectations,” she shared.

InLife looks at beefing up its digital transformation strategies through the following: building intuitive digital platforms and applications for its products, services, and onboarding processes; forging strategic partnerships with financial institutions in a spirit of “coopetition;” and exploring new technologies that will consistently improve interaction and deliver personalized experiences to its customers.

“The last three years of the pandemic have caused many companies to adjust their game plan, including InLife. We went on overdrive on our digital transformation, and we continue to iterate as new conditions and scenarios unfold. We continue to partner and cooperate with both incumbents and start-ups to address a wider base,” Aguas said.

It also aims to continue reaching out to more Filipino women and “He-for-She” through its InLife Sheroes Advocacy and Movement, promoting women empowerment through its four pillars of financial literacy, health and wellness, women-specific solutions and connection to business and social networks.

The Insurance Asia Awards is organized by biannual publication Insurance Asia, which is part of the Charlton Media Group that publishes Singapore Business Review, Hong Kong Business, Asian Business Review, Asian Banking and Finance, Insurance Asia, Asian Power and Health Care Asia, among others. Since 2016, it has recognized over 130 companies from 24 countries as the most acclaimed insurance firms in Asia.