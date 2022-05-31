^

Biz Memos

CDM, ChatGenie, Messenger to host free webinars on social commerce essentials

Philstar.com
May 31, 2022 | 3:00pm
CDM, ChatGenie, Messenger to host free webinars on social commerce essentials
This webinar series is perfect for individuals and teams that want to grow their businesses digitally within the country's biggest online platforms.

Certified Digital Marketer (CDM), together with ChatGenie and Messenger, invites you to Social Commerce Essentials—a two-part webinar series discussing the fundamentals of social commerce happening on May 25 and June 1, 2022. In this collaboration, CDM, ChatGenie and Messenger aim to start a conversation that will lead Philippine businesses to understand the vital role of social commerce in the path to conversion.

This webinar series is perfect for individuals and teams that want to grow their businesses digitally within the country's biggest online platforms. It will cover a wide range of topics revolving around social commerce, from strategies to best industry practices. This learning event is mounted to help entrepreneurs and companies' digital leaders to understand the social commerce opportunities that can help set up their online businesses for success in this Digital Age. 

The first session on May 25 will focus on How Social Commerce Can Build Your Business. Learn about what social commerce is and the top ways to set it up and manage an online store according to local trends in the industry. Know everything you need to determine your social commerce full-stack ecosystem to give your customers a frictionless buying experience.

After knowing how to start setting up an online store, catch the second session on June 1, which will tackle Marketing Strategy for social commerce. Discover impactful techniques for growing your online store. Deep-dive on different campaigns and strategies that drive traffic and sales, from understanding your target audience better to building relationships with your customers. 

Don't miss this chance to hear from the subject-matter expert Kara Gengania, the eCommerce Lead-Philippines of The Coca-Cola Company, as she will be sharing her knowledge from her years of experience. A Q&A portion will happen after every session, so bring all your burning questions to ask the speaker!

 

This webinar series will be held live via Zoom and is open to all. Invite your team and register for free at https://bit.ly/SocialCommerceEssentials. For more information, email [email protected].

***

As the Philippines pioneer in digital marketing and transformation, CDM designs online digital marketing learning experiences and certifications with today's best experts. Find out more about CDM’s industry-vetted online classes and digital marketing certification programs at https://www.cdm.ph.

Sell inside the world's biggest apps! ChatGenie is a multi-channel commerce platform that helps you reach millions and enable a frictionless buying experience for your customers instantly on Messenger, Instagram, and other social media apps.

BUSINESS

WEBINAR
Philstar
  • Latest
Latest
Latest
Energy Development Corporation announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders
Sponsored
5 hours ago

Energy Development Corporation announces Annual Meeting of Stockholders

5 hours ago
The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Energy Development Corporation will be conducted virtually on June 29 at 10 a....
Biz Memos
fbtw
Empire East Land Holdings Inc. announces annual meeting of stockholders
8 hours ago

Empire East Land Holdings Inc. announces annual meeting of stockholders

8 hours ago
The annual stockholders' meeting of Empire East Land Holding Inc. will be held virtually on June 21 at 9:00 a.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
Energy Development Corporation: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders
1 day ago

Energy Development Corporation: Notice of Annual Meeting of Stockholders

1 day ago
The Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Energy Development Corporation will be conducted virtually on June 29 at 10 a....
Biz Memos
fbtw
Empire East Land Holdings Inc. to hold annual stockholders' meeting on June 21
1 day ago

Empire East Land Holdings Inc. to hold annual stockholders' meeting on June 21

1 day ago
The annual stockholders' meeting of Empire East Land Holding Inc. will be held virtually on June 21 at 9:00 a.m.
Biz Memos
fbtw
How Filipinos can become Spanish citizens
Sponsored
4 days ago

How Filipinos can become Spanish citizens

4 days ago
Did you know, Filipinos are eligible for Spanish citizenship after only two years of residence?
Biz Memos
fbtw
BPI Sinag evolves to achieve more inclusive and sustainable growth
6 days ago

BPI Sinag evolves to achieve more inclusive and sustainable growth

6 days ago
Themed BPI Sinag Evolution, this year’s program aims to elevate its impact and achieve inclusive and sustainable growth...
Biz Memos
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with