Hilti Philippines ranks among country's best workplaces â€“ firm

Hilti Philippines ranks among country's best workplaces – firm

In total, 25 workplaces are ranked as “Philippines Best Workplaces” according to research and consulting firm, Great Place to Work® Philippines. This certification is a true testament to Hilti Philippines’ dedication to people engagement, performance, diversity, inclusion and culture.

MANILA, Philippines — Hilti Philippines has just been ranked no. 4 in the Philippines Best Workplaces™ of 2022, a first in the Philippine construction industry. The ranking was announced at a virtual event that was aired live by Great Place to Work® Philippines on YouTube last March 23.

Hilti is a world leader in the design and manufacture of cutting-edge technologies, software and services for the professional construction industry. They have been in the Philippines since the 1980s but was formalized in 1996.

“What an additional poignant milestone to celebrate Hilti Philippines’ 25th anniversary,” Nicolas Roland, Hilti Philippines’ general manager, said. “It’s a true testament of the collective engagement of our team members to anchor Hilti as a great place to work in the country and in the industry, within and beyond business.”

“With the continuous disruptions that companies face, the Best Workplaces in the Philippines remain grounded in their purpose and values. They continue to put their people first. They prioritize the holistic well-being of their employees as fatigue and burnout become more evident in workplaces,” Antoniette Mendoza-Talosig, managing partner of Great Place to Work® Philippines and principal consultant of Great Place to Work® ASEAN, said.

Aside from the work they do in the construction industry, Hilti Philippines seeks to actively pursue a better future, in the environment and society, both within and outside of the core business area.

With sustainable development as its main priority, Hilti Philippines has spearheaded and participated in numerous sustainability projects across the country like house building, tree planting, forest clean-ups and working with NGOs to care for the environment and to strengthen the communities.

“We really believe that our inclusiveness and diversity, along with transparency and servant leadership, make all the difference. This recognition is only possible because of the workplace culture that we have all helped to establish," Dessa Pernia, Hilti Philippines’ head of Human Resources, concluded.