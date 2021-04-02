DOF's response to a Philstar.com article on China projects

The following letter by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez is in response to a Philstar.com article "China projects in Philippines found riddled with secretive conditions."

The article heavily cites findings of researchers from AidData, a Virginia-based think tank of the College of William and Mary, who published a March 2021 report titled "How China Lends: A Rare Look Into 100 Debt Contracts with Foreign Governments."

The DOF maintains that the report and the article contained "several inaccuracies and falsehoods in connection with Chinese-funded projects in the Philippines" and wishes to set the record straight. The Philstar.com article has since been taken down as a way to address the matter, which the company apologizes for.