DOF's response to a Philstar.com article on China projects

(Philstar.com) - April 2, 2021 - 9:18pm

The following letter by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez is in response to a Philstar.com article "China projects in Philippines found riddled with secretive conditions."

The article heavily cites findings of researchers from AidData, a Virginia-based think tank of the College of William and Mary, who published a March 2021 report titled "How China Lends: A Rare Look Into 100 Debt Contracts with Foreign Governments."

The DOF maintains that the report and the article contained "several inaccuracies and falsehoods in connection with Chinese-funded projects in the Philippines" and wishes to set the record straight. The Philstar.com article has since been taken down as a way to address the matter, which the company apologizes for.

China Banking Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders’ Meeting
March 31, 2021 - 9:00am
China Banking Corporation (China Bank) will hold its (virtual) annual stockholders’ meeting on May 6, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Biz Memos
Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards
Meralco tops pandemic response communications in 18th Philippine Quill Awards
Meralco is once again among the most decorated companies in the recent Philippine Quill Awards.
China Banking Corporation: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
March 30, 2021 - 8:00am
China Banking Corporation (China Bank) will hold its (virtual) annual stockholders’ meeting on May 6, 2021 at 4 p.m.
Filinvest Land Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
Filinvest Land Inc.: Notice of Annual Stockholders' Meeting
Notice is herby given that the Annual Stockholders’ Meeting of Filinvest Land Inc. (“FLI” or the "Corporation")...
Tanco Group strengthens digital pivot with Stitch
Tanco Group strengthens digital pivot with Stitch
(As released) Taking off from the gains of its technology-related initiatives, the Tanco Group has launched a new information...
MSMEs need cloud computing for business continuity with or without the pandemic
MSMEs need cloud computing for business continuity with or without the pandemic
Recently-launched Stitch Tech Solutions believes that with cloud computing, businesses of any scale can continue operating...
