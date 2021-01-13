MAP in 2021 aims to help address layered national crisis

The health emergency pronounced longtime cracks in Philippine economy, education, social justice and environment. These make up a five-fold crisis the Management Association of the Philippines, in its vision for the new year, intends to assist the country's recovery from.

Retired banking executive Aurelio Montinola III, the new MAP president, outlined the business organization's year-long thrusts themed "The Great Reset: Leading for the Common Good."

In his speech at the group's inaugural meeting on Tuesday held online, Montinola said MAP will set its eyes on securing vaccines for smaller companies not covered in government's priority list.

MAP is also among 30 business organizations supporting the immediate passage of the CREATE bill, which overhauls tax incentives for small and medium enterprises and provides a P250 million stimulus.

A functioning and effective public transportation, ease of doing business through government digitization and improved ICT connectivity will also be subjects of the group's policy push.

Montinola said the group is supporting a natural capital accounting bill, which formalizes a process to calculate terrestrial and marine resources.

The revival of wholesale and retail trade, agriculture and fisheries and construction—sectors that can directly alleviate poverty—is due for a revival, Montinola said.

"We should push out of our comfort zone and pay equal attention to social justice issues, and to lead for the common good," he added.

MAP, led by nine new board officials, will be organized under three clusters of different committees, namely for the economy's safe reopening, ESG or environmental, social justice and governance and member benefits for sharing of best practices.