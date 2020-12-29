MOZARK, Consistel Philippines and AFL Networks announce merger to improve digital experience in Southeast Asia

Consistel Philippines Inc. and AFL Networks Sdn Bhd, a wireless solutions provider and system integrator, announce a definitive merger agreement with MOZARK Pte. Ltd. to revolutionize their services and leverage a global platform on digital experience management.

As the world rampantly shifts towards the digital world, the companies perceive the need to expand their solutions to better improve the network and application experience in Southeast Asia.

The operations of MOZARK Pte Ltd. In the Southeast Asia division are now led by Dion Asencio and Saravanan Manickam, two of the reputable names in the telecommunications and digital technology industries in the Philippines, Malaysia and Singapore. They have implemented several groundbreaking communication infrastructure projects across the region.

“I have full confidence with Consistel’s demonstrated caliber in the industry and its key leaders, Dion and Sara, who are steadfast in their goal to be at the forefront of innovation in their respective fields. Personally, I am excited to be a part of Southeast Asia’s evolution, into a digitally powered economy. Soon, the merger will grow to fulfill its role in fortifying the technological breakthroughs for the South East Asian Market,” Kartik Raja, MOZARK Pte. Ltd. founder, said.

The merger with MOZARK Pte. Ltd. further increases Consistel’s share in the technology market and accommodates a wider range of clientele across different industries like banking, FinTech, eCommerce, real estate and more.

“Until now, we had a presence in the Philippines, Malaysia, and Singapore in the traditional telecom industry, but have now expanded to cater to various other industries as we move towards our aim to improve Digital Experience through our network, app and device experience measurement solutions for all people we partner with. We believe that the platform combined with our extensive on-ground field presence would allow us to deliver strong value to our clients in helping them enhance the quality of connectivity to their customers,'' Dion Asencio, MOZARK Philippines president, said.

MOZARK Pte. Ltd. will leverage Consistel’s In-building solutions as one of the core services in helping real-estate owners deliver a great indoor connectivity experience to their customers. Fully automated INDOORMARK and its services will be launched in the market soon will be at the forefront of delivering indoor connectivity.

The company is in the process of preparing structural changes and integration plans that will firmly bring forth a global level of service to the valued customers of Consistel and AFL.

“With two decades of our business presence in the wireless industry, we are confident that MOZARK will grow the business and continue to serve you with the same level of excellence and professionalism that you have come to experience and expect from us. This merger will surely allow us to focus on the IBS core business and introduce new service lines to respond to customers’ needs in the new digital communication era,” Saravanan Manickam, MOZARK Pte. Ltd. director, said.

Consistel Philippines Inc. is now completely acquired and will operate under the name of MOZARK Philippines Inc. and AFL Networks Sdn. Bhd. is now MOZARK Sdn. Bhd.

Offices in South East Asia are located on the addresses below:

Philippines

Mozark Philippines Inc.

2nd Floor, RFJ Building 15 United Street, Barangay Kapitolyo,

Pasig City 1605 Philippines

Singapore

MOZARK Pte. Ltd. (Headquarters) 133 Cecil Street #11-03 Keck Seng Tower, Singapore 069535

Malaysia

Mozark Sdn. Bhd.

No.12-A, Jalan BPU 9, Bandar Puchong Utama, 47100 Puchong,

Selangor, Malaysia

MOZARK Pte. Ltd. is the proprietary owner and developer of 5GMARK and AQUAMARK tools, known as an integrated digital experience platform that measures the network and application’s performance.