RCBC named â€˜Remittance Bank of the Yearâ€™ in the Philippines by ABF

RCBC named ‘Remittance Bank of the Year’ in the Philippines by ABF

The recognition comes as RCBC continues to push the boundaries of cross-border remittance innovation by pivoting from traditional legacy systems to a more inclusive, interoperable and fintech-first mindset.

MANILA, Philippines—Rizal Commercial Banking Corporation (RCBC) has been named Remittance Bank of the Year at the Asian Banking and Finance (ABF) Awards, cementing its position as the Philippines' leading bank for serving the financial needs of Overseas Filipinos globally.

The recognition comes as RCBC continues to push the boundaries of cross-border remittance innovation by pivoting from traditional legacy systems to a more inclusive, interoperable and fintech-first mindset.

RCBC Head of Transaction Banking Group Martin Tirol said the recognition validates the Yuchengco-led bank’s multi-year push to transform the remittance experience for millions of Overseas Filipinos, moving away from the friction, fees, and delays that have historically defined cross-border money transfers toward a faster, more inclusive, and digitally driven alternative.

At the core of RCBC's remittance transformation is its Global Filipino Banking and Financial Technology Division, which has expanded the bank's remittance reach to more than 100 countries.

RCBC’s API ecosystem, which has opened the bank's infrastructure to global remittance partners through a plug-and-play integration model, has also further enabled its growth. Rather than requiring partners to adapt to traditional banking protocols, RCBC's robust programming interfaces allow global fintechs to trigger instant credits to any Philippine bank account or e-wallet, with real-time, on-demand transaction status verification.

Tirol further said that RCBC is now exploring stablecoins for wholesale cross-border funding and liquidity management for its remittance partners, a move designed to address persistent industry pain points including slow settlement cycles, limited availability outside banking hours, and high conversion fees that reduce the value of each remittance reaching its beneficiary.

“RCBC is no longer just a financial intermediary. It is a digital bridge for borderless money movement. By blending the security of a universal bank with the agility of a fintech, RCBC has turned the act of sending money home from a stressful chore into a seamless, digital experience,” Tirol said.

RCBC remains committed to empower millions of Overseas Filipinos in their financial needs and continues to stand as a trusted financial partner to turn the fruits of their hard work into greater opportunities for their families and their future.

Editor’s Note: This is a press release from RCBC. It is published by the Advertising Content Team that is independent from our Editorial Newsroom.