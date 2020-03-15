MOTORING
DA to innovate farming in Abra
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - March 15, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture hopes to advance the future of farming in Abra in a bid to improve local production and contribute to greater food security.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar recently inaugurated Abra’s agri-tourism and innovation center which will demonstrate modern agricultural technologies and practices accessible to farmers and students.

The center aims to be a model agri-tourism destination  and a facility that will provide local employment.

Dar said the center would serve as a research and production center to further develop the region’s major commodities such as rice, corn, coffee, cacao, cassava, mango, lowland vegetables, organic agriculture products, beef cattle, and carabao.

The agri-tourism complex will likewise have a fish production area.

It will also serve as repair center for farm machinery and equipment.

Meanwhile, the DA has released more than P300 million worth of interventions to the 27 municipalities of the province.

Bulk of the budget or about P264 million will go to farm inputs including hybrid rice seeds and fertilizers, farm machinery and equipment, animal drugs and biologics, livestock, infrastructure, facilities, and incentives, among others.

Another P31 million has also been allocated to develop the bamboo-making industry in the province, as well as the agri-tourism and innovation center.

The regional office has set aside P7 million for the establishment of the first satellite agricultural research and development station. Another P5 million has been allotted for various projects to be conducted by the Agricultural Training Institute, National Meat Inspection Service and the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources

