Speak to the People About Jesus

Please let me speak to the people. — Acts 21:39

Paul had gone to the temple for the Jewish purification ceremony (Acts 21:26). But some agitators who thought he’d been teaching against the Law sought to take his life (v. 31). Roman soldiers quickly got involved and arrested Paul, bound him, and carried him from the temple area—with the mob shouting, “Get rid of him!” (v. 36).

How did the apostle react to this threat? He asked the troops’ commander if he could “speak to the people” (v. 39). When the Roman leader granted permission, Paul, bleeding and bruised, turned to the angry crowd and shared his faith in Jesus (22:1-16).

That was two thousand years ago—an old Bible story that we might find hard to relate to. More recently, a man named Peter was arrested while visiting a jailed friend who believes in Jesus in a country where believers are regularly persecuted. Peter was tossed into a dark prison cell and blindfolded during interrogations. When the blindfold was removed, he saw four soldiers with guns pointed at him. Peter’s response? He saw it as “a perfect . . . opportunity to share his faith.”

Paul and this modern-day Peter point out a hard, vital truth. Even if God allows us to experience tough times—even persecution—our task remains: “Preach the gospel” (Mark 16:15). He will be with us and will give us the wisdom and power to share our faith. — Dave Branon

How have you or someone you know faced persecution for faith in Christ? How will you “proclaim the gospel” today?

Dear Jesus, please give me courage to represent You with love and wisdom.