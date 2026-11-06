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Fuel price rollbacks seen after Democratic sweep of US midterms

Alyana Uy - Philstar.com
November 6, 2026 | 10:40am
Fuel price rollbacks seen after Democratic sweep of US midterms
Motorcycle riders queue for refueling at a gasoline station in Quezon City on Aug. 3, 2026.
The Philippine STAR / Miguel de Guzman

MANILA, Philippines — Rollbacks are expected for gasoline, diesel and kerosene next week as the price of fuel continues to drop in the world market.

Based on the three-day Mean of Platts Singapore trading, the following reductions are expected:

  • Gasoline - P10.20/L
  • Diesel - P3.50/L
  • Kerosene - P3.60/L

Price declines were dampened in previous weeks by fears that the US may strike Iran. However, the Democratic party's sweep of the American Senate and Congress at their midterm elections earlier this week countered these concerns, even after President Donald Trump ordered a strike on Iran's Qeshm Island.

The landslide victory allows the opposition to stop appointments, launch investigations and block legislation, including provisions that support Trump's war against Iran.

The Philippine peso also recovered to a P62:$1 trading level, closing at P62.97 on Thursday, November 5.

A higher exchange rate is linked to higher fuel prices because dollars are the currency used to purchase crude.

Higher fuel and transport costs pushed inflation to a three-year record high of 7.8% in October. 

The country remains on a tightening cycle to manage inflation, but the central bank maintains that its monetary policy at present is not intended to support a particular exchange rate.

FUEL PRICES

IRAN

OIL PRICES

USA
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