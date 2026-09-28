SEDA Law honors Piki Lopez for RE transition, development

MANILA, Philippines — In its recent celebration of 25 years of leadership in the legal sector, SEDA Law awarded its prestigious Silver Coin Tribute to Federico “Piki” Lopez, chairman and CEO of the First Holdings Group, during a gala dinner attended by some 600 leaders from business, government and professional sectors.

The tribute recognized Lopez’s “tireless and fearless advocacy for the advancement of sustainable and renewable energy sources,” a commitment that has positioned him as a pivotal figure in the Philippines’ transition toward cleaner power generation and inclusive economic growth.

SEDA Law founding partner Jose Vicente Salazar presented the award and cited Lopez’s far-reaching contributions to the country.

“Mr. Lopez has helped the Philippines embrace new power generation technologies, create new jobs, and generate more opportunities for young Filipino talents,” Salazar said.

“He did so while ensuring that communities and the environment are protected and preserved for future generations.”

The Silver Coin Tribute, instituted by SEDA Law as a centerpiece of its 25th anniversary observances, honors Philippine leaders who have dedicated their talent, resources, and enterprises to building economic lifelines, creating jobs, safeguarding people’s values and opening doors of opportunity for ordinary Filipinos.

Salazar said the tribute to Lopez “underscores the firm’s recognition of private-sector visionaries whose work aligns with national development priorities and long-term sustainability.”