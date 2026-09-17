Nestlé expands Batangas chocolate milk factory

Nestle Philippines is set to hold the grand inauguration of its Chuckie chocolate drink factory expansion in Tanauan, Batangas, on September 10, 2026.

MANILA, Philippines — Nestlé Philippines has spent nearly P500 million to expand its Chuckie chocolate milk drink manufacturing facility in Tanauan, Batangas.

In a statement, Nestlé Philippines said the expansion would add 144 million packs of chocolate milk drink annually to the plant’s production capacity.

The expanded facility was inaugurated last week.

Nestlé Philippines chairman and CEO Mauricio Alarcón emphasized the importance of the expansion to the company’s commitment to provide fortified products to Filipino families.

Chuckie’s nutritional benefits include calcium, vitamin D, iron, zinc and protein. These help develop strong bones and sharp minds and support healthy growth.

“This investment enables us to serve more Chuckie to Filipino families with products they know, enjoy and trust,” Alarcón said.

“We share this milestone with our teams, our partners, our stakeholders and most especially, the families who continue to welcome Nestlé into their homes. May this achievement stand as another clear expression of our promise to serve Filipino families with care, quality and enduring trust for many more years to come,” he said.

The company offers science-based, fortified food and beverage products to help consumers meet their daily dietary requirements, while having a balanced diet and active lifestyle.

Last year, Nestlé provided 25 billion fortified servings in the Philippines.

Beyond providing fortified products, the expansion will help strengthen local supply chains and create more jobs, supporting economic development in Tanauan City and nearby areas.

“The growing demand for Chuckie challenges us to keep improving how we serve consumers. With this expansion, we are increasing our capacity to deliver consistently, while upholding the quality, safety and reliability that people expect from Nestlé,” Nestlé Tanauan factory manager Neil Desabelle said.

Apart from helping improve nutrition, Nestle is implementing initiatives to reduce material use and address post-consumer plastic waste.