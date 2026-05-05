Strategic shifts at Roar Agile Roar Agile

MANILA, Philippines — Communicators, the communications group behind niche online publications Power Philippines, Powered to Wellness, Agri Tayo and Ang Minero has named Ricardo “Dong” Magsajo, a former automotive journalist and auto industry executive , as its new editor-in-chief, while Abigail Ho-Torres, a veteran business journalist, takes over as host of Power Podcast, the podcast show of Power Philippines.

Magsajo started his automotive journey as The STAR’s business motoring section editor before moving to the Columbian Autocar Group as marketing director for Peugeot Philippines.

He would eventually handle the business development, sales training and media relations departments of Astara Philippines, which distributed four distinct automotive brands.

Magsajo’s journey has taken him full circle as he now takes on editorial responsibilities for Roar’s unique blend of niche publications.

Meanwhile, Ho-Torres is an award-winning journalist and public relations practitioner whose journalistic roots go back to her days as a business reporter for the Philippine Daily Inquirer.

As host of the second season of Power Podcast, Ho-Torres brings with her several levels of expertise given her two decades of experience in industries including media and utilities.

With Ho-Torres as host, Power Podcast’s new episodes, already in pre-production, promise to bring the same level of insightfulness even as a more end-user-friendly tone opens the podcast to a broader audience.

Editorially, some key changes will also be immediately felt across the entire publication group. By the fourth quarter of 2026, a significant push for stories on sustainability will make it into all of the Roar Publications.

“We’re working very closely with the Society of Sustainability Practitioners Inc. (Sustainability PH), the industry association dedicated to championing sustainability efforts throughout the entire country