Marcos brings back â€˜Love Busâ€™

Marcos brings back ‘Love Bus’

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the return of the "Love Bus" on Monday, July 28, during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Love Bus was a popular mode of transportation in the 1970s, known as the first air-conditioned buses in the country.

“Pauna pa lamang. Pilot testing pa lamang 'yung nasa Davao at sa Cebu. Susundan pa ito ng ibang mga lugar sa Visayas at sa Mindanao,” Marcos said.

(It will just be the first. It will have a pilot testing in Davao and Cebu. Other places in Visayas and Mindanao will follow.)

The Love Bus was said to be a project of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, the president's mother.

Marcos has yet to divulge more details about this free bus program.

Transportation under Marcos was re-energized under the appointment of Transportation chief Vince DIzon, after his predecessor Jaime Bautista resigned.

In the months leading to the SONA, the Department of Transportation, under Dizon, introduced several reforms, including a 50% train discount for students, seniors and persons with disabilities.