^

Business

Marcos brings back ‘Love Bus’

Jean Mangaluz - Philstar.com
July 28, 2025 | 9:29pm
Marcos brings back â€˜Love Busâ€™
Photo shows President Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. leads the inauguration ceremony of the first North Luzon Expressway (NLEX) Connector from Caloocan to España on March 27, 2023.
The STAR / KJ Rosales

MANILA, Philippines — President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. announced the return of the "Love Bus" on Monday, July 28, during his fourth State of the Nation Address (SONA).

The Love Bus was a popular mode of transportation in the 1970s, known as the first air-conditioned buses in the country. 

“Pauna pa lamang. Pilot testing pa lamang 'yung nasa Davao at sa Cebu. Susundan pa ito ng ibang mga lugar sa Visayas at sa Mindanao,” Marcos said. 

(It will just be the first. It will have a pilot testing in Davao and Cebu. Other places in Visayas and Mindanao will follow.) 

The Love Bus was said to be a project of former First Lady Imelda Marcos, the president's mother. 

Marcos has yet to divulge more details about this free bus program. 

Transportation under Marcos was re-energized under the appointment of Transportation chief Vince DIzon, after his predecessor Jaime Bautista resigned.

In the months leading to the SONA, the Department of Transportation, under Dizon, introduced several reforms, including a 50% train discount for students, seniors and persons with disabilities. 

BONGBONG MARCOS

LOVE BUS

SONA

SONA 2025
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Built to last: Conglomerates adapt to stay on top

Built to last: Conglomerates adapt to stay on top

By Richmond Mercurio | 22 hours ago
Some companies view innovation as the key to success, constantly reinventing the wheel to stay ahead. Others, however, choose...
Business
fbtw

The Apprentice

By Boo Chanco | 22 hours ago
Our officials involved in trade negotiations with the US are in frantic damage control mode.
Business
fbtw
I Squared Capital plans to invest $1 billion in Philippines

I Squared Capital plans to invest $1 billion in Philippines

By Louella Desiderio | 22 hours ago
Global infrastructure investor I Squared Capital is planning to make an additional investment of $1 billion in energy, transport...
Business
fbtw
Another record income looms for Meralco - MVP

Another record income looms for Meralco - MVP

By Brix Lelis | 22 hours ago
Tycoon Manuel V. Pangilinan expects power giant Manila Electric Co. (Meralco) to shatter its all-time high earnings in 2024,...
Business
fbtw

Record after record

By Wilson Sy | 22 hours ago
US stocks registered their fifth consecutive record weekly close, continuing their relentless climb to new highs.
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Vehicle sales racing toward 500,000 units this year

Vehicle sales racing toward 500,000 units this year

By Louella Desiderio | 22 hours ago
The country’s automotive industry is on track to achieve a record-high sale of 500,000 units this year, driven by a...
Business
fbtw
Investors await new leads

Investors await new leads

By Richmond Mercurio | 22 hours ago
Investors will be on the lookout for fresh leads that could result in another sideways movement for the local stock market...
Business
fbtw
GCash chief unsure on IPO plan this year

GCash chief unsure on IPO plan this year

By Richmond Mercurio | 22 hours ago
E-wallet giant GCash is unlikely to cash in on the opportunity to go public this year.
Business
fbtw
Brewing competition: Starbucks, Dunkin&rsquo; lead Philippine coffee market; local brands catching up

Brewing competition: Starbucks, Dunkin’ lead Philippine coffee market; local brands catching up

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 22 hours ago
Global brands continue to dominate the country’s coffee industry, but homegrown brands are gaining traction, helping...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with