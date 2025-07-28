SONA 2025: Marcos wants more â€˜car-free Sundaysâ€™

SONA 2025: Marcos wants more ‘car-free Sundays’

This Sept. 10, 2023 photo shows runners participating in the fitness run during the grand launch of Ayala Avenue's car-free Sundays.

MANILA, Philippines —During his fourth State of the Nation Address, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. voiced support for expanding car-free Sundays nationwide, similar to those already implemented in parts of Metro Manila.

“Car-free Sundays” is a program in several cities where roads are closed to allow people to enjoy outdoor activities safely, free from cars and traffic.

“Magpatupad tayo ng mga ‘Car-Free Sundays’, tulad ng ginagawa sa ilang lungsod na dito sa Metro Manila, sa Baguio, sa Cebu, pati sa Iloilo, at Davao,” Marcos said.

(We will enact more ‘Car-Free Sundays’ just like what’s being done in some cities in Metro Manilla, Baguio, Cebu, as well as Iloilo and Davao.)

To support this, Marcos ordered the Philippine Sports Commission to open the track and field oval in Pasig City, Manila and Baguio to allow people to jog there.

The lack of public spaces in the Philippines has been raised by several transport advocates, who have criticized the government for prioritizing cars over pedestrians.

They have also highlighted several problems faced by pedestrians and non-drivers, such as the lack of proper sidewalks and accessible public transportation.