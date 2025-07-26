^

Business

DigiPlus plots South African entry

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 26, 2025 | 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — After Brazil, digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is set to make its way to South Africa.

In a stock exchange filing, DigiPlus said that it is expanding into South Africa to mark the next phase of its international growth strategy following the upcoming launch of its Brazil operations in September.

“We are thrilled to take this next bold step in our international journey,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

Tanco said that South Africa is not just the largest online gaming market in Africa, but is a gateway to the continent’s digital future.

DigiPlus said the move positions the company to enter Africa’s most mature and rapidly growing online gambling market, where digital sports betting accounts for nearly half of total gaming revenues.

“As we expand from Southeast Asia to Latin America and now Africa, we remain committed to responsible innovation, local compliance and developing products that connect deeply with culture and community,” Tanco said.

DigiPlus said the company is preparing to file its license applications with the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, the preferred jurisdiction for local and global operators due to its transparent regulatory processes and digital readiness.

For its South Africa venture, the company will be applying for three licenses: a national manufacturer license, bookmaker license and bookmaker premises license.

Key employee licenses will also be secured to support operational leadership.

According to the company, the licensing process in South Africa begins with intensive probity checks for both the company and its ultimate beneficial owners.

Once completed, applications will be submitted for board review and final platform testing.

DigiPlus expects the processing to take a minimum of six months from the time of filing.

The company will also establish a local legal entity in South Africa, in line with licensing requirements that allow foreign ownership and directorship.

DigiPlus said that the South African online betting industry, valued at about $1.6 billion in 2023 and 2024, continues to grow on the back of rising mobile use, a digitally engaged population and robust demand for live sports betting.

The company’s entry into South Africa follows the company’s recent announcement of its upcoming Brazil launch in September 2025, as part of its global vision to become a major player in digital entertainment across emerging markets.

DigiPlus is the operator behind leading online gaming platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone.

It is currently leading the country’s digital gaming space, doubling its registered users to 40 million in 2024 from 20 million in 2023.

BUSINESS
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Ayala Land unveils new Makati township

Ayala Land unveils new Makati township

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Property giant Ayala Land Inc. has unveiled a new mixed-use development that will form part of Makati’s urban tran...
Business
fbtw
MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT to follow soon

MRT-3 goes cashless; LRT to follow soon

By Jean Mangaluz | 10 hours ago
The Department of Transportation announced that the MRT-3 now accepts cashless payments.
Business
fbtw
Philippines to finesse US tariff

Philippines to finesse US tariff

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
According to economist and former lawmaker Joey Salceda, the recent announcement of US President Donald Trump that the US...
Business
fbtw
Mortgaging our children&rsquo;s future

Mortgaging our children’s future

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Some years ago, The Wall Street Journal ran a cartoon that goes to the essence of the matter.
Business
fbtw
Coldplaygate: Crisis management in the viral age

Coldplaygate: Crisis management in the viral age

By Ron Jabal | 1 day ago
It was supposed to be just another Coldplay concert: music, lights and a feel-good atmosphere. But when the stadium “kiss...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SEC files criminal complaints vs&nbsp;Easypeso operator

SEC files criminal complaints vs Easypeso operator

By Richmond Mercurio | 58 minutes ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has filed charges against the employees, officers and owners of the operator...
Business
fbtw
GDP seen growing by 6 percent this year

GDP seen growing by 6 percent this year

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 58 minutes ago
Standard Chartered Bank expects the Philippine economy to expand by six percent this year, with below-target inflation giving...
Business
fbtw

Cerberus investing P15 billion for Subic shipyard upgrade, new projects

By Louella Desiderio | 58 minutes ago
American alternative investment firm Cerberus Capital Management is planning to pour in P15 billion over the next 12 months to strengthen its presence in the Philippines.
Business
fbtw
Power spot prices hit lowest since 2020 &ndash; IEMOP

Power spot prices hit lowest since 2020 – IEMOP

By Brix Lelis | 58 minutes ago
The average cost of power in the country’s spot market has declined to its “most affordable” level in five...
Business
fbtw
Stricter regulations sought for online gambling

Stricter regulations sought for online gambling

58 minutes ago
Consumer advocacy groups are urging lawmakers to reconsider current proposals for a total ban on online gambling and instead...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with