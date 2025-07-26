DigiPlus plots South African entry

MANILA, Philippines — After Brazil, digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. is set to make its way to South Africa.

In a stock exchange filing, DigiPlus said that it is expanding into South Africa to mark the next phase of its international growth strategy following the upcoming launch of its Brazil operations in September.

“We are thrilled to take this next bold step in our international journey,” DigiPlus chairman Eusebio Tanco said.

Tanco said that South Africa is not just the largest online gaming market in Africa, but is a gateway to the continent’s digital future.

DigiPlus said the move positions the company to enter Africa’s most mature and rapidly growing online gambling market, where digital sports betting accounts for nearly half of total gaming revenues.

“As we expand from Southeast Asia to Latin America and now Africa, we remain committed to responsible innovation, local compliance and developing products that connect deeply with culture and community,” Tanco said.

DigiPlus said the company is preparing to file its license applications with the Western Cape Gambling and Racing Board, the preferred jurisdiction for local and global operators due to its transparent regulatory processes and digital readiness.

For its South Africa venture, the company will be applying for three licenses: a national manufacturer license, bookmaker license and bookmaker premises license.

Key employee licenses will also be secured to support operational leadership.

According to the company, the licensing process in South Africa begins with intensive probity checks for both the company and its ultimate beneficial owners.

Once completed, applications will be submitted for board review and final platform testing.

DigiPlus expects the processing to take a minimum of six months from the time of filing.

The company will also establish a local legal entity in South Africa, in line with licensing requirements that allow foreign ownership and directorship.

DigiPlus said that the South African online betting industry, valued at about $1.6 billion in 2023 and 2024, continues to grow on the back of rising mobile use, a digitally engaged population and robust demand for live sports betting.

The company’s entry into South Africa follows the company’s recent announcement of its upcoming Brazil launch in September 2025, as part of its global vision to become a major player in digital entertainment across emerging markets.

DigiPlus is the operator behind leading online gaming platforms such as BingoPlus, ArenaPlus and GameZone.

It is currently leading the country’s digital gaming space, doubling its registered users to 40 million in 2024 from 20 million in 2023.