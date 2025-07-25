^

Business

Ayala Land unveils new Makati township

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
July 25, 2025 | 12:00am
Ayala Land unveils new Makati township
ALI said that Dela Rosa Gardens would mark a new chapter in the evolution of the country’s premier business district.
Photo Release

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has unveiled a new mixed-use development that will form part of Makati’s urban transformation.

ALI said that Dela Rosa Gardens would mark a new chapter in the evolution of the country’s premier business district.

Located along Dela Rosa Street in Legazpi Village, Dela Rosa Gardens integrates a landmark BPI Tower, a soon-to-be-announced luxury residential development, curated retail experiences and walkable green spaces.

“This is more than just a project – it’s a signal of where Makati is headed,” Mel Ignacio, senior project development head of Makati, said.

“Dela Rosa Gardens builds on our legacy while pointing to a future where live, work and play converge more elegantly, more sustainably and more meaningfully,” Ignacio said.

Dela Rosa Gardens is seen as one of the first developments that will bring Makati’s renewed vision to life.

The central business district’s broader redevelopment blueprint is guided by three key priorities – connectivity and accessibility, mixed-use redevelopment and greening the spaces.

“Within Dela Rosa Gardens will rise a luxury residential development that reflects the evolving preferences of today’s next-generation city residents – those who value proximity, privacy and purposeful design,” the company said.

“Soon to be unveiled, this residential offering is envisioned as a serene counterpoint to the city’s energy, integrated seamlessly into the green, walkable masterplan,” it said.

ALI
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

Marcos: US trip yielded $21 billion in investment pledges

By Jean Mangaluz | 11 hours ago
After concluding his first-ever meeting with US President Donald Trump, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. said the trip earned...
Business
fbtw
July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

July 22: Fuel prices climb anew on weak peso, US tariff woes

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 3 days ago
Motorists should brace for another round of fuel price hikes as high as P1.10 per liter starting Tuesday, July 22.
Business
fbtw
DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

DigiPlus seeks fair, fact-based dialogue on online gambling rules

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
 Digital entertainment company DigiPlus Interactive Corp. has appealed to the government and lawmakers for a rational...
Business
fbtw
Stormy months and energy infrastructure

Stormy months and energy infrastructure

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 day ago
The ongoing southwest monsoon or habagat is one of the worst monsoon rains that I can remember in recent years.
Business
fbtw
China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

China pledged more to Philippines than any SEA country but spent the least

By Cristina Chi | 2 days ago
China pledged $30 billion in aid to the Philippines since 2015 but delivered just $700 million. Most projects were delayed,...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
Globe plugs into new subsea cable

Globe plugs into new subsea cable

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Telco-to-tech giant Globe Telecom Inc. is hooking to another submarine cable system – spanning 8,900 kilometers east...
Business
fbtw
SEC warns public vs job offer scams

SEC warns public vs job offer scams

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
The Securities and Exchange Commission  is warning the public against the rising number of job offer scams which target...
Business
fbtw
Coldplaygate: Crisis management in the viral age

Coldplaygate: Crisis management in the viral age

By Ron Jabal | 1 hour ago
It was supposed to be just another Coldplay concert: music, lights and a feel-good atmosphere. But when the stadium “kiss...
Business
fbtw
Budget deficit widens to P242 billion in June

Budget deficit widens to P242 billion in June

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The government recorded a wider budget deficit of nearly P242 billion in June, as spending rose faster than revenue collections,...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with