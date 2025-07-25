Ayala Land unveils new Makati township

ALI said that Dela Rosa Gardens would mark a new chapter in the evolution of the country’s premier business district.

MANILA, Philippines — Property giant Ayala Land Inc. (ALI) has unveiled a new mixed-use development that will form part of Makati’s urban transformation.

Located along Dela Rosa Street in Legazpi Village, Dela Rosa Gardens integrates a landmark BPI Tower, a soon-to-be-announced luxury residential development, curated retail experiences and walkable green spaces.

“This is more than just a project – it’s a signal of where Makati is headed,” Mel Ignacio, senior project development head of Makati, said.

“Dela Rosa Gardens builds on our legacy while pointing to a future where live, work and play converge more elegantly, more sustainably and more meaningfully,” Ignacio said.

Dela Rosa Gardens is seen as one of the first developments that will bring Makati’s renewed vision to life.

The central business district’s broader redevelopment blueprint is guided by three key priorities – connectivity and accessibility, mixed-use redevelopment and greening the spaces.

“Within Dela Rosa Gardens will rise a luxury residential development that reflects the evolving preferences of today’s next-generation city residents – those who value proximity, privacy and purposeful design,” the company said.

“Soon to be unveiled, this residential offering is envisioned as a serene counterpoint to the city’s energy, integrated seamlessly into the green, walkable masterplan,” it said.