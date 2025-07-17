CLI partners with Japan firm for P9.2 billion upscale Cebu condo

CLI said the collaboration shows a strong vote of confidence in the company’s proven track record, bringing international credibility and long-term investment value.

MANILA, Philippines — Cebu Landmasters Inc. (CLI) is putting up a P 9.2-billion premium residential project in Cebu IT Park in partnership with Japan’s NTT Urban Development (NTTUD) Asia.

The Wave Towers will serve as CLI’s first international joint venture project.

It will be developed under a joint venture company called CLI NUD Ventures.

NTTUD is the real estate arm of Japan’s NTT Group and has a global footprint spanning New York, London, Boston, Melbourne and Tokyo.

“With The Wave Towers, we’re setting a new standard for Cebu’s urban living, where design meets cultural respect and harmony,” CLI chairman and CEO Jose Soberano III said.

“This vision is made possible through our partnership with NTTUD Asia, blending their global design expertise with our local insight to create homes that reflect purpose and lasting value,” he said.

The Wave Towers will feature two residential buildings, starting with the 40-story Nagomi Tower.

CLI said the first tower would offer 709 premium residential units with minimalist Japanese-inspired aesthetics and quality interiors.

It has two floors of expansive amenity decks for wellness and recreation.