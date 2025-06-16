^

Business

Maya on hot streak, extends profit run

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
June 16, 2025 | 12:00am
Maya on hot streak, extends profit run
Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman, president and CEO of PLDT Inc., which owns a partial stake in Maya, said the company’s performance in the first five months   has been very encouraging. 
Philstar.com / Irra Lising

MANILA, Philippines — Maya Group continues its hot streak, with the all-in-one money platform sustaining its profitability as of last month.

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman, president and CEO of PLDT Inc., which owns a partial stake in Maya, said the company’s performance in the first five months   has been very encouraging. 

“Maya, as you know, has three revenue streams or three businesses, basically the wallet, merchant acquiring and the bank. All three of them actually have shown positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and positive EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes),” Pangilinan said. 

“Taken as a whole, taken in the round, their profitability has extended all the way to May,” he said.

Maya became profitable for the first time in December 2024. 

The company successfully carried over its financial momentum from the end of last year to early 2025, recording a profit in the first quarter on the back of growing deposits and more lending. 

“We reported the first quarter numbers. The net profit after tax on Maya was about P311 million for the first three months. I’m happy to report that we’ve extended that profit run for the two months of April to May. In fact, ahead of the first quarter numbers. So, they’re looking positive,” Pangilinan said.

“And from a cash standpoint, their EBITDA is positive, and positive cash flows for the first five months,” he said. 

Maya disbursed close to P28 billion in loans to borrowers from January to March, raising its total lending to P120 billion.

As of March, it has booked P43.6 billion in deposits, which is about double the next biggest digital bank.

Maya is keen on sustaining its lead as the largest merchant acquirer for digital payment as well as innovating new solutions to widen its customer base.

The company also intends to scale up its ecosystem to cover more merchants and potential borrowers.

“I think it’s good that management is focused on continuing to operate the three revenue streams well. So, we’re looking at a few more things that we need to do. But otherwise, I’m quite happy with the results,” Pangilinan said. 

MONEY
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

PNR set to revive Bicol-Quezon trips

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 2 days ago
The Philippine National Railways (PNR) has committed to revive rail services between Quezon and Camarines Sur following the...
Business
fbtw
PNR focused on railway program

PNR focused on railway program

By Marianne V. Go | 3 days ago
Philippine National Railways chairman Michael Ted Macapagal remains focused on helping achieve President Marcos’ development...
Business
fbtw

Oil prices at $120

By Wilson Sy | 1 hour ago
Oil prices posted their biggest single-day gain in more than two years as Israel launched air strikes against Iran, causing fears that a wider conflict in the Middle East could disrupt global oil supplies. ...
Business
fbtw
Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

Bankers group expresses support for new DICT chief

15 hours ago
Bankers nationwide have aired their support for the new leadership of the Department of Information and Communications Technology...
Business
fbtw

Four sons and four seasons

By Francis J. Kong | 1 day ago
A wise father once knew it was time to pass on one of life’s most important lessons to his four sons, not with speeches or commands, but through experience. He wanted them to understand that wisdom is not found...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
OceanaGold to spend $5 million for Philippines exploration

OceanaGold to spend $5 million for Philippines exploration

By Jasper Emmanuel Arcalas | 1 hour ago
Australian-Canadian miner OceanaGold Philippines Inc. (OGPI) said it plans to spend $5 million (about P280 million) for exploration...
Business
fbtw

BSP New Clark City project back on track

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) announced that its New Clark City complex is back on track following the completion of detailed design plans, paving the way for the next phase of the project.
Business
fbtw
Government reforms free internet project

Government reforms free internet project

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Midway into the Marcos administration, the government is switching up its approach to achieve universal connectivity, this...
Business
fbtw
Foreign debt rises to $147 billion

Foreign debt rises to $147 billion

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 hour ago
The country’s outstanding external debt climbed to $146.74 billion as of end-March, driven mainly by fresh borrowings...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with