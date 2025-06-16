Maya on hot streak, extends profit run

MANILA, Philippines — Maya Group continues its hot streak, with the all-in-one money platform sustaining its profitability as of last month.

Manuel V. Pangilinan, chairman, president and CEO of PLDT Inc., which owns a partial stake in Maya, said the company’s performance in the first five months has been very encouraging.

“Maya, as you know, has three revenue streams or three businesses, basically the wallet, merchant acquiring and the bank. All three of them actually have shown positive EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) and positive EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes),” Pangilinan said.

“Taken as a whole, taken in the round, their profitability has extended all the way to May,” he said.

Maya became profitable for the first time in December 2024.

The company successfully carried over its financial momentum from the end of last year to early 2025, recording a profit in the first quarter on the back of growing deposits and more lending.

“We reported the first quarter numbers. The net profit after tax on Maya was about P311 million for the first three months. I’m happy to report that we’ve extended that profit run for the two months of April to May. In fact, ahead of the first quarter numbers. So, they’re looking positive,” Pangilinan said.

“And from a cash standpoint, their EBITDA is positive, and positive cash flows for the first five months,” he said.

Maya disbursed close to P28 billion in loans to borrowers from January to March, raising its total lending to P120 billion.

As of March, it has booked P43.6 billion in deposits, which is about double the next biggest digital bank.

Maya is keen on sustaining its lead as the largest merchant acquirer for digital payment as well as innovating new solutions to widen its customer base.

The company also intends to scale up its ecosystem to cover more merchants and potential borrowers.

“I think it’s good that management is focused on continuing to operate the three revenue streams well. So, we’re looking at a few more things that we need to do. But otherwise, I’m quite happy with the results,” Pangilinan said.