SEC recognized as global good governance leader

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been recognized as global leader in good governance for the fifth straight year.

London-based Cambridge International Finance Advisory (IFA) has conferred the SEC with the 3G Leadership Award for Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance and the 3G Championship Award in ESG Practice, further reinforcing the commission’s mark as a leader in good corporate governance and sustainability.

The 3G Leadership Award for Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance is given to organizations that demonstrated strong commitment to fostering a good corporate governance climate and promoting sustainable business practices through the implementation of corporate governance codes and sustainability reporting guidelines.

The 3G Championship Award in ESG Practices, meanwhile, is given to organizations that leverage emerging technologies and sustainable growth strategies while considering their impact to the society.

SEC chairman Emilio Aquino said the 3G Awards from Cambridge IFA strengthens the commission’s commitment to continue implementing reforms that will foster transparency and sustainability in the corporate sector.

“Since 2018, we have implemented policies that transformed sustainability from a mere buzz word into an important driver of change in the corporate sector. With such policies, we now see companies embedding sustainable and good governance principles to guide their own operations,” Aquino said.

The SEC has received the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance from 2021 to 2023. It was also conferred with 3G Transparency Award in 2022 and 2024 as well as the 3G Best Corporate Governance Policy & Disclosure Award last year.

As early as 2019, the SEC has required publicly listed companies to submit their sustainability reports, with plans to gradually expand the mandate to all companies by tiers, beginning with large capital listed entities in 2026.

For mandating the submission of sustainability reports for publicly listed companies, the SEC received the International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR) Honors from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in 2019.

The commission also won the same awards 2022 and 2024 for its efforts to promote sustainability reporting, making the SEC the institution with the most number of ISAR Honours in the national category.