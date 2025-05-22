^

Business

SEC recognized as global good governance leader

Richmond Mercurio - The Philippine Star
May 22, 2025 | 12:00am
SEC recognized as global good governance leader
London-based Cambridge International Finance Advisory (IFA) has conferred the SEC with the 3G Leadership Award for Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance and the 3G Championship Award in ESG Practice, further reinforcing the commission’s mark as a leader in good corporate governance and sustainability.
STAR / File

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has been recognized as global leader in good governance for the fifth straight year.

London-based Cambridge International Finance Advisory (IFA) has conferred the SEC with the 3G Leadership Award for Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance and the 3G Championship Award in ESG Practice, further reinforcing the commission’s mark as a leader in good corporate governance and sustainability.

The 3G Leadership Award for Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance is given to organizations that demonstrated strong commitment to fostering a good corporate governance climate and promoting sustainable business practices through the implementation of corporate governance codes and sustainability reporting guidelines.

The 3G Championship Award in ESG Practices, meanwhile, is given to organizations that leverage emerging technologies and sustainable growth strategies while considering their impact to the society.

SEC chairman Emilio Aquino said the 3G Awards from Cambridge IFA strengthens the commission’s commitment to continue implementing reforms that will foster transparency and sustainability in the corporate sector.

“Since 2018, we have implemented policies that transformed sustainability from a mere buzz word into an important driver of change in the corporate sector. With such policies, we now see companies embedding sustainable and good governance principles to guide their own operations,” Aquino said.

The SEC has received the 3G Advocacy and Commitment to Corporate Governance from 2021 to 2023. It was also conferred with 3G Transparency Award in 2022 and 2024 as well as the 3G Best Corporate Governance Policy & Disclosure Award last year.

As early as 2019, the SEC has required publicly listed companies to submit their sustainability reports, with plans to gradually expand the mandate to all companies by tiers, beginning with large capital listed entities in 2026.

For mandating the submission of sustainability reports for publicly listed companies, the SEC received the International Standards of Accounting and Reporting (ISAR) Honors from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development in 2019.

The commission also won the same awards 2022 and 2024 for its efforts to promote sustainability reporting, making the SEC the institution with the most number of ISAR Honours in the national category.

SEC
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
abtest
abtest
&lsquo;San Juanico 2.0&rsquo;: Gov't targets 2026 for bridge design

‘San Juanico 2.0’: Gov't targets 2026 for bridge design

By Jean Mangaluz | 7 hours ago
Plans for a second San Juanico bridge have been in the pipeline as early as 2021 in partnership with the Japan International...
Business
fbtw
PDIC extends up to P1M deposit insurance to Islamic banks

PDIC extends up to P1M deposit insurance to Islamic banks

By Dominique Nicole Flores | 7 hours ago
Islamic banks and banking units are now covered by the Philippine Deposit Insurance Corporation, ensuring that depositors...
Business
fbtw

Tough love

By Marianne Go | 1 day ago
Government leaders need to face up to the reality that the Philippine economy, just like most of its global counterparts, is facing an economic upheaval due to US President Donald Trump’s flip-flopping on...
Business
fbtw

Press freedom

By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
I attended an event at the British Embassy residence last week marking World Press Freedom Day.
Business
fbtw
BSP names Zeno Abenoja as new deputy governor

BSP names Zeno Abenoja as new deputy governor

By Keisha Ta-Asan | 1 day ago
Zeno Ronald Abenoja, a long-time central banker and economist, has been appointed deputy governor of the Bangko Sentral ng...
Business
fbtw
Latest
abtest
SM Prime to invest&nbsp;P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

SM Prime to invest P1.7 billion for new MOA events venue

By Richmond Mercurio | 1 hour ago
SM Prime Holdings Inc., the integrated property development arm of the Sy Group, is investing P1.7 billion to develop a large-scale...
Business
fbtw

Spending and borrowing cut to attain fiscal sustainability

By Bienvenido Oplas Jr. | 1 hour ago
Some recent stories and reports related to public finance and economics have caught my attention.
Business
fbtw
GMA overhauling TV shows, online content

GMA overhauling TV shows, online content

By Elijah Felice Rosales | 1 hour ago
Broadcast giant GMA Network Inc. plans to introduce fresh shows in its TV lineup and improve its online content to resuscitate...
Business
fbtw
DOE clears 40 power projects for grid study

DOE clears 40 power projects for grid study

By Brix Lelis | 1 hour ago
The Department of Energy has endorsed 40 power projects for system impact studies with the National Grid Corp. of...
Business
fbtw
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

Get Updated:

Signup for the News Round now

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with